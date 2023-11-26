Breaking: Hamas Transfers Second Set of Hostages via Egypt Including 13 Israeli and 4 Thai Hostages

The Israeli Defense Forces, IDF, announced moments ago (6 PM ET US) that Hamas released a second set of Israeli and Thai hostages.

According to the IDF 13 Israeli and 4 Thai hostages were released.

This was after Hamas delayed their release earlier Saturday.

Representatives from the @ICRC just transferred 17 hostages via Egypt, including 13 Israeli and 4 Thai hostages, to ISA and IDF Special Forces, as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families. We have been preparing to welcome our… pic.twitter.com/ulogSb2hk5 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 25, 2023

They are in Israel! The 13 Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity tonight: Sharon Avigdori and her daughter Noam, siblings Alma and Noam Or, Hila Rotem, Emily Hand, Shiri Weiss and her daughter Noga, Adi Shoham and children Yahel and Naveh, Maya Regev, and Shoshan… pic.twitter.com/Ru8BQjFLuH — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 25, 2023

It looks like 9 children, including one boy, and 4 women were released by Hamas this morning.

Via Trey Yingst.