Breaking: Hamas Transfers Second Set of Hostages via Egypt Including 13 Israeli and 4 Thai Hostages

13 Israeli hostages were released on Sunday morning by Hamas after being held for 50 days by the terror group.

The Israeli Defense Forces, IDF, announced moments ago (6 PM ET US) that Hamas released a second set of Israeli and Thai hostages.

According to the IDF 13 Israeli and 4 Thai hostages were released.

This was after Hamas delayed their release earlier Saturday.

It looks like 9 children, including one boy, and 4 women were released by Hamas this morning.

Via Trey Yingst.

