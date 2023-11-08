Breaking: German Minister Classifies Conservative AfD Party as “Right Wing Extremist Organization” After AfD Beats Socialist Parties in Latest Elections!

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution decided recently to classify the AfD party in the state of Saxony-Anhalt as a “right-wing extremist organization.”

The Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, is a Christian Democrat party member. The just got beat by the AfD.

The AfD party is by far the largest party in Saxony-Anhalt.

Via Visagrad 24.

BREAKING: Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has decided to classify the AfD party in the state of Saxony-Anhalt as a “right-wing extremist organization” The party is by far the largest party in the state Expect turmoil in German internal politics pic.twitter.com/qg7xMotXhl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 7, 2023

This comes after the AfD Party won the the October elections in Saxony-Anhalt.

It appears the German socialists are taking a page from the Democrat Party playbook. If you can’t beat them abuse them, smear them, and label them right-wing extremists.

From our earlier report:

The German patriotic party AfD surged to record results in state elections in Hesse and Bavaria Sunday, marking the biggest gains for the AfD in usually left-green West German states, despite a secret police and media campaign to stop them that culminated in an assassination attempt on party leader Tino Chrupalla last week.

The AfD came in third place in Bavaria at 14.6% behind the ruling RINO Christian Social Union at 37% and their mostly rural, farmer-backed coalition partners called the Free Voters at 15.8%. That means 67.4% of Bavarians voted for conservative or right-wing parties. The left-wing Greens fell to fourth place at 14.4% the social Democrats of Chancellor Olaf Scholz scored a miserable 8.4% in conservative Catholic Bavaria.

In the southwestern state of Hesse, home of the financial hub of Frankfurt, the AfD came in second place at 18.4%, with 34.6% for the Christian Democrats and ahead of the Social Democrats at 15.1% and Greens at 14.8%.

That means the Christian Democrats could form a conservative majority in Hesse with the AfD, the only two parties to gain in the polls. However, the RINO Christian Democrats have said they will not talk to the AfD, instead aiming to form a coalition government with the Germany-hating losers from the Greens or Socialists.