BREAKING: Charleston, South Carolina Elects William Cogswell as Mayor – First Republican to Win Since 1877

The city of Charleston, South Carolina has just elected a new mayor. William Cogswell has been elected as the first Republican mayor of the city since the 1800s, if you can believe it.
WCBD News reports:
William Cogswell elected mayor of Charleston
Voters in Charleston have chosen former State Representative William Cogswell to lead the city as its next mayor.
Unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission show Cogswell defeated incumbent John Tecklenburg, earning about 51 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s runoff election.
“The people have spoken and we’re ready, we’re ready for a new direction,” Cogswell said at his watch party in downtown Charleston shortly after declaring victory. “I am humbled by the results, no doubt. I am excited about the future of our city.”
The pair advanced to a runoff after neither earned enough votes to win outright in the Nov. 7 municipal election.
Tecklenburg, who was seeking his third term in office, conceded the race late Tuesday.
The last Republican mayor of Charleston was George I. Cunningham who left office in 1877.
Congratulations to Mayor-Elect Cogswell.
