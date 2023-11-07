BREAKING: Armed Man with AR-15 Arrested on Capitol Hill – U.S. Capitol Police Also Respond to ‘Suspicious Package’ in Senate Parking Area (VIDEO)

U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man armed with an AR-15 rifle in the vicinity of the Capitol complex on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was taken into custody on the Senate side of the Capitol following a critical emergency call.

“USCP Officers just arrested a man with a gun in the park across from Union Station. At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed,” the U.S. Capitol Police announced on X.

The suspect, identified as a black male clad in a bright orange tracksuit, was reportedly tasered following a standoff with an officer before he was detained. His motives remain yet unclear. Witnesses at the scene captured video footage of the suspect being taken away in an ambulance.

“We just searched the area in the park that we secured. Out of an abundance of caution, we going to search the suspect’s belongings. Again, the suspect is in custody. Investigation ongoing,” the U.S Capitol Police wrote.

“Still investigating. Keep you all posted when the scene is clear. Again, the suspect is in custody. Thanks for your patience as we work to confirm all the information,” it added.

Adding to the tense situation, Capitol Police also responded to a ‘suspicious package’ spotted in the upper Senate park area.

