BORDER VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Muslims Pray at the Border After Crossing into the US through Joe Biden’s Open Border (VIDEO)

Last month FBI Director Chris Wray warned about possible terror attacks by radical Islamists following the Hamas massacre in Israel.

If Chris Wray were serious about attacks by radical Muslims he would insist we have a secure border.

But he’s obviously not serious. The border is wide open.

Millions of aliens have crossed into the US under Joe Biden. We have no idea who they are.

This is national suicide.

Reporter Jeffrey Rainforth recently caught footage of alien Muslims praying at the border wall inside the US.

We are witnessing Joe Biden’s intentional destruction of the United States. There is no other explanation for this purposeful invasion of unknown and undocumented aliens invading this country.

Video journalist Jeff Rainforth is covering the apocalyptic destruction of our country in real time. Jeff has been reporting from the border for weeks now.

In a recent report on the absolute chaos at the border Jeff filmed hundreds of illegals from Africa and Syria storming the border through a hole by the cartels.

Jeff reported on the cartels cutting holes in the border wall – and border patrol attempting to patch the holes as they are detected.

It is complete chaos!

On Friday Jeff Rainforth notified The Gateway Pundit that he filmed alien Muslims praying at the border wall after entering the country.

Jeff Rainforth also provided a second video of Muslims praying at the open border.

Jeff continues to report from the dangerous US border with Mexico.

He adds, “I have pro cameras, just not all the camp/off-road stuff I need to stay in the desert all the time.”