Bill Maher Slams Obama’s “Moral Equivalency” on Hamas-Israel War-“When They Fired at Israel. It’s a War. When Israel Fires Back, it’s a War Crime”

On Friday’s episode of “Real Time” host Bill Maher took a swipe at former President Obama for comments he made this week about the Israel-Hamas war and shared his disappointment in the former President’s “moral equvalency.”

On Pod Save America, Obama said that “all of us are complicit” for the escalated violence in the Middle East following the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel that began on October 7th.

“What Hamas did was horrific, and there is no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation, and what’s happening to Palestinians, is unbearable,” he said. “If you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth. And then you have to admit nobody’s hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree.”

Maher said during a panel discussion with guests Jordan Peterson and New York Times opinion columnist Pamela Paul, “I must say I am struggling with people’s moral equivalency still. I mean, Barack Obama, who has rarely disappointed me, did so this week… I mean, his statement, it’s not a horrible statement, but he said, ‘If you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth and then you have to admit nobody’s hands are clean.’ Literally, that’s true, of course. But just giving two examples where this is I don’t think a helpful statement at this moment. First of all, the attack was only a month ago. A more savage attack than we’ve ever seen in reverse. There’s a big difference between collateral damage and what Hamas did.”

“Secondly, the Israelis are now on the four-hour pause for people to get out. So people say ‘oh, wow, how big of them.’ Ok, but it is a war that the other side started! It’s so interesting. When they fired [at] Israel. It’s a war. When Israel fires back, it’s a war crime. Little crazy… Also, would Hamas do that? Would they give four-hour pauses? No, no pausing.”

“And then Israel’s heritage minister was asked in an interview about using a nuke on Gaza. And he said ‘that’s one of the possibilities.’ He was fired, not allowed in the Cabinet meeting anymore, disavowed by the Prime Minister. Would that happen in reverse? So enough with the moral equivalencies, please.”

Maher continued, “I think we are forgetting a little bit of the Islamic fanaticism part of this because you’re not supposed to talk about that anymore because, if you do, even no matter how realistic it is, it becomes Islamophobic.”

“But it’s true! The people in Hamas who kill their own people think they’re doing them a favor because they’re becoming martyrs. That’s a different kind of situation to have to deal with that Israel has that most people don’t.”

Watch: (Maher’s remarks begin at 37:27)

Maher has certainly been facing the reality of a world where of leftist endorsed wokism poisons society.

In recent weeks, he has slammed liberals for defending Hamas and the rise of anti-semitism among young people.

He actually defended the West last week saying that Western Civilization “gave the world pretty much every G*ddam liberal precept liberals are supposed to adore.”

He lambasted elite colleges for their “indoctrination into a stew of bad ideas” and the suppression of free speech.

He even admitted that what is happening at Joe Biden’s broken border is a disaster.