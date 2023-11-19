Bill Maher Says Sudden Clean-up in San Francisco for China is Proof That Trump is Winning in 2024

When leaders in California and San Francisco cleaned up the city for the arrival of China’s communist dictator Xi Jinping, the game was up and the mask had come off.

Suddenly, people in San Francisco and other Americans all around the country could see that the city could have been cleaned up at any time. The leaders there just chose not to do it.

What an insult to the public. Even Bill Maher gets it.

FOX News reports:

Bill Maher says Dems’ last-minute San Fran clean-up for Xi is a sign that ‘Trump is winning’ in 2024 “Real Time” host Bill Maher connected the dots between the Democrats’ abrupt clean-up of San Francisco ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit and former President Donald Trump’s potential election victory in 2024. “I want to try a theory out on you why Trump is killing it — not just within the party, but he’s beating Biden heavily too,” Maher kicked off the panel discussion on Friday. “Because Xi, President Xi of China, came to our state this week and met with Biden up in San Francisco, and they had a little summit.” “And they did something very interesting in San Francisco. I mean, I have done many, many jokes as many comedians have about stepping on poop in San Francisco and, you know, it’s a city that needs to be put under control — so they did! Because Xi was coming! Put aside the fact that you only clean up with company coming over?” Maher quipped. “OK, so they cleaned it up, they rinse off the street, the homeless, you know, God forbid the guy who sends us the fentanyl sees somebody on fentanyl.” “This, to me, is why Trump is winning, because he talks about, ‘I’m going to open up the mental hospitals.’ Again, I’m not saying these are necessarily a good solution,” Maher continued. “When he talks, ‘I’m gonna put people in camps, the immigrants,’ all this kind of stuff, and people just see a place — a country, especially in the cities that look out-of-control. And the fact that the Democrats could control it for three days, how about making it permanent?”

Bill Maher is not a conservative. He is trying to be a canary in a coal mine for the left. He is terrified that Trump is going to win in 2024.

Unfortunately for Bill, his party is probably going to ignore him.