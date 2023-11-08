Biden Tours Science Demonstrations, Awkwardly Wanders Away and Feed is Promptly Cut (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday toured science demonstrations at The Showroom in DC.

This is Joe Biden’s only public appearance for the entire day. He shuffled around for less than 40 minutes before disappearing.

At one point a reporter asked Joe Biden about his conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden had a bizarre response.

“Sir, did you ask Bibi for a three-day pause?” a reporter asked Biden.

Biden bizarrely replied, “Heat pumps?”

“Did you ask the prime minister of Israel for a three-day pause?” the reporter asked again.

“Didn’t get a chance to talk to him today. Did ask him for a pause in the past. Yesterday,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Biden then awkwardly wandered away and the feed was promptly cut.

WATCH: