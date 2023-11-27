America’s Sixth-Largest Bank Announces Closure of 19 Additional Branches Nationwide After Closing 203 Branches in 2023

Major US banks are continuing their plans to shut down branches nationwide, resulting in a growing number of Americans being left without access to essential financial services.

America’s sixth-largest bank, PNC, has confirmed the closure of 19 more branches nationwide, following a staggering 203 branch closures earlier this year. This decision, aligning with the bank’s shift towards digital banking, is raising concerns among customers who prefer traditional banking methods.

Scheduled for February 2024, the closures will primarily impact ​Pennsylvania, where the majority of branches marked for closure are located. However, several branches in other states, including ​Illinois, ​Texas, Alabama, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Indiana, will also be shutting their doors, leaving customers in these regions with limited access to in-person banking services, The Sun reported.

This decision follows the shutdown of a branch in Strasburg, Pennsylvania, on November 17, where banking services have been limited to an ATM across the street, and the bank’s assets have been transferred to a nearby location.

Below is the complete list of branches slated for closure on February 16th:

202 N. Walnut St., Bath, Pennsylvania

301 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, Pennsylvania

14 N. Main St., Plains, Pennsylvania

Two N. Mill St., New Castle, Pennsylvania

1969 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, Pennsylvania

321 Bel Air Blvd., Mobile, Alabama

2811 Eastern Blvd., Montgomery, Alabama

5650 S. Brainard Ave., Countryside, Illinois

2217 W. Market St., Bloomington, Illinois

1949 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, Illinois

505 W. Liberty St., Wauconda, Illinois

8733 U.S. Highway 315, Indianapolis, Indiana

528 Station Ave., Hadden Heights, New Jersey

410 Main St., Orange, New Jersey

115 E. Van Buren Ave., Harlingen, Texas

407 S. Commerce St., Harlingen, Texas

801 W. Kearney St., Mesquite, Texas

1040 Mt. Vernon Ave., Columbus, Ohio

1140 N. Main St., Gainesville, Florida “PNC recognizes that branches play a key role in how we provide solutions to our clients. alongside our other channels,” the bank said in a statement. “That’s why we continually study customer and prospect transaction patterns to determine how we can most effectively meet the needs of our communities. “As a result of this work, we have grown our PNC branch footprint over the past five years–by building out new branches and through acquisitions–while total industry branches have declined. “At the same time, we also make decisions to close branches as customer needs evolve. “As always, we will continue to invest in – and optimize – our branch network alongside our other core banking channels to serve our customers in the most effective way we can,” the company said. The total number of branch closures for PNC in 2023 is estimated to be around 203, as per a bulletin from the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC) and reports from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

PNC Bank’s decision to shutter these branches is indicative of a larger trend in the banking industry, where financial institutions are increasingly prioritizing digital banking platforms over brick-and-mortar locations.

While PNC cites the rise of online banking and changing customer behaviors as the driving forces behind these closures, critics argue that this digital shift compromises both the security of customer data and the government’s ability to regulate banking activities effectively. Digital platforms, they point out, are susceptible to cyber threats, data breaches, and hacking incidents that can jeopardize customer privacy and financial security.

PNC Bank joins a number of other banks in downsizing their physical presence. Below is a list of bank branches that have either recently ceased operations or are on the schedule for imminent closure per Newsbreak.

Wells Fargo. 1155 Union Circle, 2ND FL RM 222, Denton.

Wells Fargo. 700 Jackson, Richmond

Wells Fargo. 14999 Preston Rd, Building F, Dallas

Verabank. 1100 Williams Dr, Georgetown

Amerant Bank. 12145 FM 1960 West, Houston

Wells Fargo. 3580 Frankford Rd, Dallas

Wells Fargo. 1200 Flower Mound Rd, Flower Mound

JP Morgan. 213 W Greens Rd, Houston

Wells Fargo. 2824 Hillcroft St, Houston

Bank of America. 9660 Hillcroft St, Houston

Wells Fargo. 1420 West Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

JP Morgan Chase. 16802 El Camino Real, Houston

Capital One. 2301 E. Riverside Dr, Austin

Capital One. 2910 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Wells Fargo. 11152 S. Gessner Dr, Houston

Woodforest NB. 80 Uvalde, Houston

JP Morgan. 14114 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

JP Morgan. 1200 Clear Lake City Blvd, Houston

JP Morgan. 3103 FM 528 Friendswood

Home Bank. 12941 Gulf Freeway, Houston

Home Bank. 251 West Medical Center, Webster

Bank of America. 7900 Shoal Creek Blvd, Austin

First NB. 5671 Treaschwig Rd, Spring

In October, The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Bank of America led the way by closing 21 branches in just the first week of October, according to a bulletin published by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Wells Fargo was not far behind with 15 closures, while US Bank and Chase reported closing nine and three branches, respectively, according to the Daily Mail.

“In total, some 54 locations had either closed or were scheduled to close between October 1 and October 7. Of the overall closures, three were in Louisville in Kentucky. Eight of the 21 Bank of America closures were in California,” the outlet reported.

In 2022, 3,000 bank branches have closed down nationwide, according to the Kiplinger Letter.