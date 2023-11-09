American Lawyer in Panama Pulls Gun on Climate Protesters Blocking Highway, Shoots Two of Them Dead (VIDEO)

An American lawyer in Panama has been arrested after he shot two climate protesters who were part of a demonstration blocking a highway.

This tactic has been employed in the United States and other countries for a few years now and people are absolutely sick of it.

Authorities have to start dealing with this or people will take the matter into their own hands, as this man just did.

The New York Post reports:

American lawyer, 77, arrested in Panama after gunman filmed shooting dead two eco-protesters blocking highway An elderly American has been arrested after a gunman was caught on camera walking up to environmental protesters blocking a Panamanian highway Tuesday and blasting two of them to death. Disturbing footage showed a man with gray hair and glasses casually approaching the blockade on the Pan-American Highway and waving his finger while arguing with the demonstrators — before pulling out a gun and opening fire. Other footage showed people standing around bodies in the road in the Chame sector west of Panama City as well as the gunman being cuffed and led to a squad car. Police later shared a photo of the suspect handcuffed to a pipe as he was identified as Kenneth Darlington, 77, a lawyer and professor who holds dual citizenship in the US and Panama, according to Newsroom Panama and Agence France-Presse. One of the shot protesters died at the scene while the second was pronounced dead at a local hospital, AFP said. The violence came during the third week of protests over a large mining contract that allows Canada-based First Quantum Minerals to operate the region’s largest pit copper mine for at least 20 more years.

Here’s the video, warning – graphic:

WARNING: DISTURBING FOOTAGE Two people taking part in an anti-government protest in Panama were shot dead on Tuesday by an unknown assailant, authorities said, aggravating social tension that has welled up since anger over a lucrative mining contract sparked demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/l0X7BLdsOf — War Watch (@WarWatchs) November 8, 2023

It’s horrible that two people were killed. The Panamanian government should have dealt with this long before now.