Alec Baldwin is Pitching a New Reality TV Show and the Jokes Write Themselves

Alec Baldwin is apparently tired of doing feature films and is pitching Hollywood on a reality TV show starring himself and his family.

This seems like an unusual move for Baldwin, given his ongoing legal troubles related to shooting he was involved in on the set of ‘Rust’ last year.

Has Saturday Night Live stopped calling?

The Daily Mail reports:

Alec Baldwin has ‘had enough’ of acting and is pitching a REALITY TV SHOW with his family – as he faces possibility of involuntary manslaughter charges for fatal shooting on Rust set Alec Baldwin has revealed that he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, have been pitching a reality TV show based on their family life because he’s desperate to retire from acting and spend more time at home. The Boss Baby star, 65, who is facing the possibility of involuntary manslaughter charges after fatally shooting Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust, has eight children – seven with Hilaria, 39, as well as daughter Ireland, 28, from his marriage to ex-wife Kim Basinger, 69. Speaking on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Alec admitted he’s set his sights on following in the footsteps of The Kardashians and The Osbournes by letting the cameras into his New York home.

Unfortunately for Baldwin, the internet exists and people on Twitter took this news as an opportunity to write some jokes.

He’s a nice guy and deserves a shot. https://t.co/JfyrufEvx8 — Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 1, 2023

If one of the networks pulls the trigger, I'm sure he'll kill it. https://t.co/Hb7PUQ5tMB — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) November 2, 2023

This will shoot to number one in the ratings with a bullet. https://t.co/ZBcjB800X0 — Ultra Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 1, 2023

I heard Alec started by shooting a pilot. https://t.co/OOzMLxnf0A — Tom (@RedneckGoalie30) November 1, 2023

My Three Guns

The Cartridge Family

Just Shoot Me https://t.co/N4Ul9YgeM8 — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 1, 2023

Can’t wait for shooting to begin! https://t.co/r2QZvaCYlA — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 1, 2023

Brutal yet hilarious.