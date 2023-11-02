After Worst Attacks on Jews Since the Holocaust, Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight… Islamophobia – Gets Roasted on Twitter

by

The Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7th were the worst attacks on Jews since the Holocaust. Since then, we have seen disgusting acts of anti-Semitism on American college campuses and in the streets of our cities.

In response to this, the Biden administration has just announced a plan to fight Islamophobia.

How does this even make sense? In short, it doesn’t. This is insane.

The Associated Press reports:

President Joe Biden’s administration is developing a national strategy to combat Islamophobia as the White House faces skepticism from many Muslim Americans for its staunch support of Israel’s military assault on Hamas in Gaza.

Plans for the initiative, which the White House billed as the first of its kind, were announced Wednesday. It is meant to bring together lawmakers, advocacy groups and other community leaders with the administration in order to “counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms,” the White House said.

“Moving forward, the President, Vice President, and our entire Administration will continue working to ensure every American has the freedom to live their lives in safety and without fear for how they pray, what they believe, and who they are,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement announcing the strategy.

Kamala Harris made the announcement on Twitter:

The reaction to this says it all:

This is beyond tone deaf. It’s sickening.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.