After Worst Attacks on Jews Since the Holocaust, Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight… Islamophobia – Gets Roasted on Twitter

The Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7th were the worst attacks on Jews since the Holocaust. Since then, we have seen disgusting acts of anti-Semitism on American college campuses and in the streets of our cities.

In response to this, the Biden administration has just announced a plan to fight Islamophobia.

How does this even make sense? In short, it doesn’t. This is insane.

The Associated Press reports:

President Joe Biden’s administration is developing a national strategy to combat Islamophobia as the White House faces skepticism from many Muslim Americans for its staunch support of Israel’s military assault on Hamas in Gaza. Plans for the initiative, which the White House billed as the first of its kind, were announced Wednesday. It is meant to bring together lawmakers, advocacy groups and other community leaders with the administration in order to “counter the scourge of Islamophobia and hate in all its forms,” the White House said. “Moving forward, the President, Vice President, and our entire Administration will continue working to ensure every American has the freedom to live their lives in safety and without fear for how they pray, what they believe, and who they are,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement announcing the strategy.

Kamala Harris made the announcement on Twitter:

Taking on hate is a national priority. Today, @POTUS and I are announcing the country's first National Strategy to Counter Islamophobia. This action is the latest step forward in our work to combat a surge of hate in America. pic.twitter.com/pxZAn7RymY — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 1, 2023

The reaction to this says it all:

There's been an outbreak of antisemitism like we haven't seen since before WWII, so here comes Kamala Harris to the rescue. https://t.co/nEgDr1n4xI — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 1, 2023

On the same day Hamas leadership goes on international TV and declares their goal is to erase Jews and Israel off the planet. Just stunning. https://t.co/s0YG6SQyYD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 1, 2023

Timing is everything & is itself a statement. This as Jews are being threatened, hunted, & attacked worldwide. Tells you everything you need to know about the moral depravity and corruption of the Democratic Party and especially of the people in the White House. Shame on them. https://t.co/M3008a03S5 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 1, 2023

As Islamists & their useful idiots attack Jews in the West, every dangerously dumb politician is talking about the evils of “islamophobia”. https://t.co/jE0fXgQVU5 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 1, 2023

The White House’s plan to stand with Jews is to counter Islamophobia https://t.co/BdGoctXMBV pic.twitter.com/XjriZipn4x — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) November 1, 2023

In the aftermath of the mass murder of Jews by genocidal maniacs, and college campuses revealed to be full of antisemites loudly marching and terrorizing Jews, Democrats have found the real problem: Too many people not liking Islam https://t.co/NsUfw11awi — Sunny-o'-Lantern (@sunnyright) November 1, 2023

Islamophobia is *not* a problem. These people disgust me. https://t.co/NOSTUsf5dK — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) November 1, 2023

Pay attention, Jewish Democrats. While your fellow Jews are being harassed and attacked all across the country, being forced to barricade themselves in libraries, hide in their dorms, and live under threat, THIS is what your fellow Democrats are focused on. Sickening. https://t.co/i2fmsIuVIM — Christian (@ChristianCamara) November 1, 2023

This is beyond tone deaf. It’s sickening.