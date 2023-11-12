After Her Pro-Gaza Rant at Amsterdam Rally, Commie Girl Greta Thunberg Marches Down Street Chanting Against Capitalism (VIDEO)

When the cause is not the cause.

Climate change hoaxer Greta Thunberg’s speech was briefly interrupted by an unexpected confrontation on Sunday.

The incident occurred just moments after Thunberg invited a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to address the tens of thousands gathered in the Dutch capital, Chron reported.

The man who interrupted Thunberg and who has not yet been identified, told Thunberg that he had come to the protest for a climate demonstration, not a political view, before he was ushered off the stage.

“I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view,” the man said.

Thunberg then criticized Israel by chanting “No climate justice in occupied land,” in reference to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Conspiracy theorist Greta Thunberg has publicly expressed her support for Palestinians several times now since the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel and the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

After her pro-Palestinian rant Greta Thunberg marched through Amsterdam chanting, “A-Anti-Anticapitalista!”

So it’s not about global warming anymore, huh?

