After Her Pro-Gaza Rant at Amsterdam Rally, Commie Girl Greta Thunberg Marches Down Street Chanting Against Capitalism (VIDEO)

by

When the cause is not the cause.

Climate change hoaxer Greta Thunberg’s speech was briefly interrupted by an unexpected confrontation on Sunday.

The incident occurred just moments after Thunberg invited a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to address the tens of thousands gathered in the Dutch capital, Chron reported.

The man who interrupted Thunberg and who has not yet been identified, told Thunberg that he had come to the protest for a climate demonstration, not a political view, before he was ushered off the stage.

“I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view,” the man said.

Thunberg then criticized Israel by chanting “No climate justice in occupied land,” in reference to the ongoing conflict in the region.

WATCH:

Conspiracy theorist Greta Thunberg has publicly expressed her support for Palestinians several times now since the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel and the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

Greta Thunberg chanting against capitalism after rallying against Israel. It’s not about global warming anymore.

After her pro-Palestinian rant Greta Thunberg marched through Amsterdam chanting, “A-Anti-Anticapitalista!”

So it’s not about global warming anymore, huh?

Via Tommy Robinson News.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.