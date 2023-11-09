Actress Gal Gadot Hosts Screening of Hamas Terror Attack Film-Brawls Breakout As Anti-Israel Activists Protester Attack (Video)

On Wednesday, Israeli actress Gal Gadot, of “Wonder Woman” fame, hosted a screening of footage from the Oct. 7 slaughter by Hamas terrorists at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles.

The 43-minute film, “Bearing Witness,” features extremely graphic and violent footage “documenting the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th, 2023.”

The film also includes footage shot by Hamas terrorists during their murderous rampage.

The Los Angeles Times reports approximately 200 people, including Israeli officials and Hollywood executives, attended the screening while about 50 protesters gathered outside.

Police were already in the area providing security and ABC 7 reports they formed a skirmish line in an effort to control the unruly crowd where several people were seen being detained.

The pro-Palestine rioters attacked those attending the screening.

Local KABC-7 reported:

Police responded to the Museum of Tolerance Wednesday night as multiple fights broke out in conjunction with the screening of footage depicting the Hamas attack on Israel.

… The screening generated controversy and threats on social media, with supporters of the Palestinian cause accusing the “Wonder Woman” actress of supporting genocide, while backers of Israel came to her defense.

… AIR7 HD was over the scene as dozens of people were gathered outside the museum. Multiple fights broke out, with several people being pepper-sprayed.

