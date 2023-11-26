WATCH: Over 700 Illegals Walk Across Open Border into Lukeville, Arizona in Just a Few Hours

Joe Biden’s America.

In just a few hours on Friday afternoon, over 700 illegal aliens made their way across the border at Organ Pipe National Monument near Lukeville, Arizona.

“700+ migrants have crossed illegally within last few hours west of Lukeville, AZ in the Organ Pipe National Monument. Line is growing and is over a quarter mile long!!” retired ICE Field Director and Republican Congressional candidate in Colorado, John Fabbricatore said on X.

Lukeville, Arizona has become a major port of entry for illegal aliens to cross into the U.S. The Border Patrol agents here are overwhelmed with a continuous flow of illegals with no end in sight.

There are over 500 illegals in custody near Organ Pipe National Monument in Lukeville.

According to a Customs and Border Protection report, there were 269,735 migrant encounters at the southern border in September, making it the highest single month ever recorded.

Also according to the CBP, fiscal year 2023 finished with 2.47 million encounters. The highest annual total ever recorded in a single year.

“The Biden administration has now set the all-time record for recorded migrant encounters at the southern border for the last 3 years in a row, per CBP numbers,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported last month.

According to The Highland County Press, more than 10 million illegal aliens have entered the US since Joe Biden was installed in January 2021.