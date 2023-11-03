3 Dead, Including Texas SWAT Officer After Hostage Situation Unfolds in Austin

A hostage situation in Austin, Texas had a very tragic ending early Saturday morning. A SWAT officer was killed along with two victims and the gunman. One other officer was shot but survived and is in stable condition.

Officer Jorge Pastore was killed in the exchange of gunfire when officers attempted to rescue the hostages that were barricaded inside the home. He was on the force for almost 4 years.

Fox News reported:

A barricaded gunman holding three hostages in Austin, Texas, shot and killed a SWAT officer early Saturday before being killed at the scene, authorities said. Two apparent victims were also found dead inside the home after police forced their way inside around 4 a.m. and traded fire with the suspect, interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson told reporters at the scene. The officer killed was later identified as Officer Jorge Pastore. Pastore began his career with the Austin Police Department in June 2019 before being commissioned as a police officer in January 2020.

When officers originally arrived on the scene in response to a woman who was stabbed, they tried entering the residence. When fired upon by, they retreated and then called SWAT. When they had entered the home by force, the exchange of gunfire took place.

At this time, the wounded officer and the two victims and the gunmen’s name have not been released.

Officer Pastore was married and had two stepsons.

The Interim Chief Of Police Robin Henderson paid tribute to fallen officer Jorge Pastore.