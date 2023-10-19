X Platform May Leave the European Union Over the ‘Digital Services Act’ – Elon Musk Tired of the Push for Censorship Coming From Brussels

The platform X, the ‘new Twitter’, may be in collision course with the ‘old world’.

As the European Union rolls in its censorship policies, it was inevitable that X would be a big stumbling block to their designs, once fact-based information that contradicts Globalist propaganda is (for the most part) no longer censored there.

In recent weeks, Elon Musk has once again started suggesting that X/Twitter would no longer be accessible in Europe. The move would come to avoid the new Orwellian regulation enacted by the European Commission.

Business Insider reported:

“Musk is increasingly frustrated with having to comply with the Digital Services Act, according to a person familiar with the company. The Tesla billionaire, who acquired Twitter, now called X, a year ago for $44 billion, has discussed simply removing the app’s availability in the region, or blocking users in the European Union from accessing it, the person said. This would be similar to the way Meta is currently blocking people in Europe from using its new app Threads.”

The Digital Services Act (DSA) went into effect in August, requiring large online platforms like X to ‘have effective and transparent systems in place for the moderation and removal of false, misleading, and harmful information‘ – TRANSLATION: they want to censor any dissent from the authorized propaganda, like they have been doing all this time.

That’s exactly the reality that Musk vowed to change upon buying the vastly overpriced Twitter.

We take our actions in the open. No back room deals. Please post your concerns explicitly on this platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2023

“EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said last week the Commission is officially ‘investigating X’s compliance’ with the new law and formally requested detailed information from the platform on its actions to mitigate and remove harmful or toxic information.”

The European Commission has the power to impose fines of up to 6% of a company’s global revenue.

“This is not the first time Musk has floated the idea of drastically limiting the app’s reach. Almost immediately after acquiring the company, he suggested as a cost-cutting measure limiting Twitter’s operations to only the US, two other people familiar with the company said.

‘That’s part of the reason he gutted international teams the first chance he got’, one of the people familiar said, referring to some of the thousands of employees Musk has laid off or fired since taking over the company.”

Earlier this year, Musk closed nearly all of the company’s roughly two dozen global offices.

Musk suggested that X should operate only in the countries where it was most popular: the US, the UK, and Japan.

“Europe accounts for about 9% of X’s global monthly active user base, according to Apptopia data, although daily usage has dropped significantly in the last three months, falling between 10% and 40% throughout the region.”

Musk met twice with Commissioner Breton this year, discussing what X would need to do to comply with the DSA.

Now sources suggest he’s lost patience with the situation.

Musk replied to a post from Commissioner Breton, and insisted he did not understand what was being asked of him. He then said he wouldn’t engage in ‘backroom deals’.