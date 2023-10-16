WOW! Lawless Far-Left DC Judge Tanya Chutkan Argues President Trump Should Be Gagged and Silenced because He Used the Word “THUG” – And That Implies “Violence”

On Monday morning Special Counsel Jack Smith will argue before anti-Trump DC Judge Tanya Chutkan to gag leading Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump from speaking about his case and issues important to the American people.

They want to silence President Trump.

This was all part of the Democrat Party’s plan. They know they cannot defeat President Trump so this year, besides all of their election tricks and gimmicks to steal votes, the Biden administration charged President Trump with 91 indictments and opened a Special Counsel on his holding classified documents in a locked room at Mar-a-Lago – unlike the the open garage where Joe Biden kept classified documents he was illegally holding as a US Senator and vice president.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was not hired to argue a brilliant case against President Donald Trump in a court of law. Jack Smith was not hired to bring legitimate charges against President Trump. Jack Smith was hired as a Biden DOJ hitman to take out Trump. Period.

During the hearing on Monday lawless Judge Tanya Chutkan used the opportunity to continually lecture the Trump defense team.

Chutkan attacked the Trump team for President Trump calling out the Jack Smith and his wife’s far left politics. Chutkan argued this was not acceptable.

Chutkan then blasted the Trump team because President Trump used the word “thug” and this implies violence!
Chutkan is cray-cray.

You just can’t make this up.

Via Scott MacFarlane.

What a nutcase!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

