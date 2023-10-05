“Who the F*** Do You Think You Are!” – New York Man Colorfully Chews Out and Then Turns the Tables on Security Team After They Refuse to Let Him Film Footage of Facility Housing Illegal Aliens (VIDEO)

New York, New York – A New York man refused to let a group of security officers and workers stop him from recording footage of a facility housing illegal aliens on Monday.

The man, who goes by Ely, recorded footage of his encounter, which was then posted on YouTube and later went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

What ensued was a tour de force laden with F words and other colorful language directed at the individuals attempting to violate his constitutional rights. Ely refuses to budge an inch even when they surround him.

Ely is able to turn the tables on the officers in the end and record in peace.

The video clip on X begins with Ely walking up to the facility before being stopped by a supposed security officer who tells him he cannot take footage of inside the facility or outside.

Ely then demands to know the man’s name who responds like a wise guy by asking who he is. This back and forth goes on for a few seconds before another security officer arrives.

This second officer says he cannot stand there while Ely continues to protest. The first officer then sarcastically replies “okay, you win, you win.”

Then the two surround Ely for some reason which confuses Ely. Was this an intimidation tactic?

Perhaps so because another person (perhaps a worker) surrounds the Youtuber as well and claims Ely is on his property which makes him scoff.

The worker tells Ely to talk to officer which Ely objects to. A portly police officer then arrive on scene and informs Ely the man is trying to bait him. This causes Ely to erupt.

I’m about to knock him the f*** out! That’s what I’m about to do!

He then turns to the first security guard and let’s him have it: “Who the f*** do you think you are!” You don’t come to the sidewalk and talk to me like that n*****! You hear me?

Ely then faces all of his haters: “Make sure this is the last you approach a member of the public giving them orders. On the f****ing sidewalk, n*****! Stick to your job!

After the second officer smirks and tell Ely it’s “his job” to tell him to move, Ely fries him: You don’t tell me to f***ing move! Your job is inside, not outside!

Ely next turns to the cop and asking them to do as well. He asks for the cops name and badge number who obliges.

The video clip concludes with Ely telling the first officer not to “fuck with him” anymore otherwise he will “knock him the f*** out.” He stands his ground and tells the officers that he is not going anywhere.

The full version posted on YouTube shows Ely flipping the tables on the security officers by going straight to their coordinator. He reveals that after he spoke to their coordinator they were told to back off.

Ely says he hopes they no longer threaten anyone else’s right to film.

Ely adds that he did not know it was a migrant facility at first, either. No way anyone can credibly accuse him of having bias in this regard.

Here is the full 18 minute video (tune into the 13:07 mark for coordinator talk):