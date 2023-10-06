“We Can’t Pay the Lawyers” Mike Lindell Reveals Very Sad News – Lawfare Cases by the Radical Left Are Robbing Him of His Income (VIDEO)

by

Mike Lindell joined Steve Bannon on Thursday’s War Room where he revealed some very sad news.

The numerous lawfare cases by the Marxist left have taken a toll on his business and personal wealth.

Mike told Steve Bannon he had to let his lawyers go. He could no longer pay them.

Mike Lindell: Well, Steve, ten minutes ago, all the lawyers we have for MyPillow and myself in the lawsuits with the lawfare, with Dominion and Smartmatic, they just filed in federal court to drop us as our attorneys. And this comes from the lawfare, basically, and from the media.

The attacks on MyPillow, what American Express did, just devastating our credit. And I can’t pay the lawyers. We can’t pay. There’s no money left to pay them. And I told the attorneys, these are great attorneys. They were courageous, came on a year and a half ago or two years ago, and they need to get paid. They have families and stuff, too. And I told them, I have to protect what my company. I have to protect that I can’t keep paying into this lawfare and so so they’ve had to drop us. I don’t know where that leads us, but I wanted to get out in front of it before the media is going to attack again like you’ve never seen today. And I went down, I called them, I talked to them. They filed it ten minutes ago. And these guys were great, just great lawyers. But they have families, they have kids, they have grandchildren. Lawfare is affecting everyone and the disgusting media that attacks MyPillow all the time.

Steve Bannon: Hang a second. Hang on a down. Slow down. Are you going to go forward in these suits? How long do you have to get new lawyers?

Mike Lindell: I don’t know, Steve. I don’t know. I guess it would be up to the judges, but I don’t know. Who wants to be a lawyer if you can’t get paid? I don’t know how this works. All I know is that I’m out there fighting for my company that was sued for billions of dollars, and they’ve done nothing wrong.

***To support Mike Lindell and benefit Gateway Pundit, use promo code TGP at MyPillow.com — and get up to 80% off***

Patty McMurray, a friend of Mike’s. commented on this sad development.

If you think this can’t happen to you – You are wrong!

Our entire Gateway Pundit family is behind you, Mike!
Our thoughts and prayers are with you!

***To support Mike Lindell and benefit Gateway Pundit, use promo code TGP at MyPillow.com — and get up to 80% off***

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.