WATCH: Josh Hawley Leaves Joe Biden’s “$400 Billion Man” Speechless and Looking Like a Deer in Headlights After Exposing Potential Pay-to-Play Scheme During Senate Hearing

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) performed a major service for America after exposing a potential pay-to-play scheme involving Joe Biden’s “$400 billion Man” during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing Thursday.

Jigar Shah, who serves as the head of the Energy Department’s loan program, was left looking like a deer in the headlights as Hawley noted and completely speechless at the end of his testimony after the Missouri Senator exposed how he was attending pay-to-play dinners with energy industry insiders.

Hawley also says during his questioning that these people are paying solely to see Shah which he dubiously denies at first and then can’t answer the next time when asked.

WATCH:

Hawley: Mr. Shah, I just want to follow up, I didn’t understand your answer to the ranking member…so you do attend dinners with industry leaders where they pay to hear you speak? Is that a yes or a no question? Shah: No, I, uh, attend many, many events some of which I am invited to speak at… Hawley: And they don’t pay? Shah: And many don’t pay and some are like paid conferences and others but one of the things…

Notice how he just said some of these conferences do pay? Hawley sure did.

Hawley: Wait, that was a yes and a no so let's just go back. Do you attend events where people pay to hear you speak? Shah: I have attended where people pay to attend the event. Hawley: Do you think that is a good idea? Shah: I think it's important for us to meet potential applicants, American innovators and entrepreneurs who want to scale up their technologies… Hawley: Applicants for loan programs? Shah: Applicants for DOE funding (so, yes). Hawley: Wait a minute. You think it's a good idea to go to events where people are trying to get federal money to see you? Shah: They're not paying to see me. Hawley: I though you just said just spoke at events where people paid? Shah: Not to see me. I'm not that important (laughs nervously). (audience laughs) Hawley (flabbergasted): Wow. You learn new things everyday. What's your title? You're the director of what? Shah: Of the (DOE's) loan program's office. Hawley: You're the director of the loan program's office for the federal government at the Department of Energy. People who want to get loans from the government are paying to see you and you think that's fine? Shah: (left completely speechless). Hawley: That's not a rhetorical question.

If Hawley is correct and he almost certainly is, this would be a major pay-for-play scandal. Back in July, the Wall Street Journal noted Shah was referred to Joe Biden’s “$400 billion man” by the so-called president’s team because of his position and how he funnels billions of taxpayer dollars to wasteful green energy projects.

Does anyone believe he is not important enough to meet with major industry insiders?