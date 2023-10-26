WATCH: Conservative Citizen Journalists Confront Former Democrat Lawmaker on His Way into Court for Allegedly Raping Boys

Two brave citizen journalists in Arizona confronted Katie Hobbs ally and alleged CHILD RAPIST Tony Navarrete walking into court Wednesday, where he denied allegations and pled not guilty to seven felony charges of pedophilia against his nephews.

However, Navarrete reportedly, in a recorded phone call monitored by police, “acknowledged touching the victim’s penis and performing oral sex on the youth multiple times over several years,” according to Maricopa County Superior Court documents. The Gateway Pundit previously reported on these disgusting allegations:

The victims, including two of Navarrete’s nephews, testified, as well as two nieces and his mother.

AZ Capitol Times reports,

Former Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete testified on Tuesday and vehemently denied seven allegations of sexual crimes against his nephews. Navarrete, who has pleaded “not guilty,” insisted on Tuesday that testimony from his two nephews – the alleged victims – is untrue. He also said that what the prosecutors call a confession in a recorded phone call between himself and one of the alleged victims, is a misinterpretation of the conversation. Navarrete, who was indicted in 2021 and promptly resigned from the Senate, appeared poised and direct on the stand. He addressed the jury earnestly and spoke clearly. On Wednesday, the defense and state will make their closing arguments, then the jury will deliberate on a verdict.

The jury has not yet submitted a verdict.

Navarette also has ties to State Rep. Athena Salman and Sen. Juan Mendez, Democrat colleagues who helped him draft a bill requiring all Arizona schools to teach sexual education instruction starting in Kindergarten. The failed attempt by Democrats would require schools to begin sexual education instruction with students as young as four years old. Navarrete’s friend and Illegitimate Governor, Katie Hobbs, also sponsored similar legislation while serving in the Arizona Senate.

More recently, Hobbs vetoed a bill that would make it illegal to film or facilitate sexually explicit acts in government buildings and classrooms months after a teacher in Arizona was fired for shooting a porno in her classroom and posting it to OnlyFans.

Why are Democrats so comfortable with sex and children?

Perhaps Hobbs will pardon him for his heinous crime. Will she pay at least pay for her friend’s prison commissary?

January 6 defendant Micajah Jackson and Kyle Clifton, both citizen journalists in Arizona, discussed their encounter with Navarrete on the JFK Report on Youtube.

