Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Figures Out That Face Masks Are Fueling Crime

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has finally figured out that face masks give criminals an advantage.

The city had to repeal a decades old ban on face masks to mandate them during the Covid pandemic. Now they are trying to repeal the repeal.

Crime in the city is out of control, particularly carjackings.

Mayor Bowser admits that masks fuel crime waves Forty years ago, the D.C. City Council was worried about a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan, so they passed an anti-mask law. Three years ago, the D.C. City Council was worried about police mistreatment of black residents (and worried about COVID) and so they repealed the anti-mask law as part of a “criminal-justice reform” package in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Today, the mayor of Washington, D.C., is worried about the crime wave sweeping the district — particularly the surge in teenage criminals — and so she has proposed to restore the anti-mask law. It’s quite a journey for the anti-mask law: It was passed to fight the KKK, repealed to fight racist policing, and now perhaps restored to protect the residents in mostly black neighborhoods. The law arguably violates the First Amendment, and it has never been consistently enforced. On the other hand, any honest observer will say that the rise in masking since mid-2020 has contributed to the crime wave in Washington, D.C., and some of the surrounding suburbs.

Just stunning.

How are people supposed to know who is wearing a mask for ‘health’ purposes? What a farce.

