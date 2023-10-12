‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Seems to Turn on Squad Member Rashida Tlaib

The refusal of Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan to condemn Hamas for deliberately killing children during its attack on Israel grated harshly with the hosts of “The View” on Wednesday.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin set the stage by denouncing Tlaib’s refusal to speak out.

“I hope that members of the squad tuned in because yesterday, congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was asked to condemn the butchering of children. She refused to answer the question. She refused to condemn it,” she said after praising President Joe Biden’s brief comments Tuesday.

“Obnoxious,” co-host Joy Behar interjected.

“And also, there were other members of the squad who said we need to end all aid to Israel at this critical moment,” Griffin said, according to a clip from the show posted on X.

“Tell them what you mean when you say ‘the squad’ because not everybody follows it,” Behar said.

“‘The squad’ is the very progressive left flank within the House Democratic conference,” Griffin explained.

“She was asked by a reporter to condemn the butchering of children by Hamas terrorists, and she refused to answer or comment at all,” Griffin said later.

On Wednesday, Tlaib finally addressed the issue.

“I do not support the targeting and killing of civilians, whether in Israel or Palestine,” Tlaib said, according to the Michigan Advance.

“The fact that some have suggested otherwise is offensive and rooted in bigoted assumptions about my faith and ethnicity,” she said.

Tlaib on Sunday also did not condemn Hamas.

“I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day,” Tlaib said, calling for “lifting the blockade, ending the occupation and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.”

She called for an end to aid to Israel, adding, “As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue.”

On “The View” on Wednesday, co-host Sara Haines chimed in to note how the world changed in the aftermath of the attacks.

“The perspective alone when you’re watching the news and you’re seeing this, all of a sudden the things I cared about the day before changed very quickly, and it gave me a harsh perspective,” she said in a clip posted on X.

“The hard part here is, there’s no version of a two-state solution right now in this area due to the fact that Hamas, who rules and was elected in Palestine, has said in their charter that ‘peace talks are an exercise in futility, and we will not stop until we destroy Israel.’ So, when one side is saying that, you must retaliate, and sadly I have to say it is — anyone with a heart will hurt seeing anyone killed, in Palestine, in Israel, these are innocent civilians, it is awful — but there is no answer that won’t result in military attack and loss when you’ve pillaged communities. You have raped women and dragged them through the street naked,” she said.

“Beheaded babies,” Behar interjected.

“They’ve killed grandmas on Facebook and broadcast it. They have butchered people. Sadly, that will — life will be lost, but it has to be done to stop terrorists,” Haines said.

Co-host Ana Navarro said what the world not telling Israel to “have restraint” is significant, according to a video clip posted on X.

“There’s been many attacks on Israel before. There’s been many issues in that region before, and always the response from around the world has been to Israel, ‘have restraint,’” she said.

“Yesterday, nobody was telling Israel to have restraint because you cannot call on Israel to have restraint when 1,200, at least, of their citizens have been slaughtered in the savage, inhumane, cruel, medieval way that they have been killed,” she said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.