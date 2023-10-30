VIDEO: Teen Sucker-Punches Innocent Strangers at Houston-Area Park – Says He Did it for Social Media Likes and Clicks

A Texas teenager was caught on tape assaulting strangers in a Houston-area park last week. Now he is explaining why he did so and calls his actions “a mistake.”

As KHOU-11 reported Friday, a video went viral on social media showing someone randomly punching the individuals at Wortham Park near Houston.

The video was posted on Nextdoor by someone who’d seen it on a different platform. It shows a young man in a red hoodie randomly going up to people from behind and sucker-punching them.

WATCH (turn to :34-:56 second mark to see the assaults):

The outlet also reported the teen was trying to tackle one man at the park last week as well.

A KHOU-11 reporter managed to track down the person responsible for these unprovoked attacks. 19-year-old Alford Lewis admitted his guilt and called his actions “a mistake” during an interview at his home.

You know, I just made a mistake and everybody makes mistakes.

But just as he was seemingly taking responsibility for his heinous actions, Lewis then said the video lacked full context and just highlighted the “bad part” of his actions. As if that alleviates the harm he caused.

What people don’t see is that I shook his hand after and gave the man a hug

No outlet has yet verified this part of Lewis’ story.

Lewis then revealed the reason why he started randomly assaulting people in public was to simply to get likes and views on YouTube and TikTok Channels. He said the harsh reaction to the video has caused him to rethink his action and offered advice to others.

Before you go out and do anything you feel is bad, or that could look bad, make sure, like, people know – or just don’t do it at all.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes division is currently investigating the video. KHOU-11 reports the victims of Lewis may have to file charges for things to proceed.