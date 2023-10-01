VIDEO: Robert Kennedy Jr. Does a Backflip Off a Cliff to Thank Donors – Now It’s Your Turn, Old Joe!

Robert Kennedy, Jr. thanked his donors on Sunday by performing a backflip off a cliff.

You don’t see that every day!

Thank you so much to all who donated for taking our support base to the next level! #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/AnmHlPKhMY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 1, 2023

Now, it’s your turn, Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s poll numbers are falling harder than this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M5pkPAbhMX — Red (@redjwallace) September 25, 2023

Old Joe can’t even make it up a set of stairs.



As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier – Robert Kennedy Jr. is expected to break away from the Democrat Party to run as an Independent.

The news first broke at Mediaite.

In an interview on “Forbes Newsroom” with Diane Brady in September, 2024 Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of undermining the democratic process by enacting rules aimed at preventing a fair primary election. According to Kennedy, the DNC’s moves make it impossible for any candidate, including himself, to challenge Joe Biden.

Kennedy highlighted that the DNC had shifted the Iowa primary and had instituted rules that penalize candidates who campaign in certain states.

According to Kennedy, the DNC’s control over super delegates and automatic delegates makes it virtually insurmountable for any candidate other than Biden to secure the nomination. Kennedy pointed out that he would need to win almost 80% of all states to outmaneuver Biden, assuming Biden only wins 20% of the vote.

“If you add up all the super-delegates that they control, and all of the automatic delegates that just go to the party, I would have to win almost 80% of all the states,” RFK Jr. said.

“It’s pretty clear that the DNC does not want a primary,” said Kennedy. “They’re effectively disenfranchising the Democratic voters from having any choice in who becomes president or who becomes the Democratic nominee.”

Kennedy expressed that such actions from the DNC serve to confirm the growing sentiment among Americans that democracy is broken and the political system is rigged.

On Friday evening the Kennedy Campaign released a video announcing a very special announcement Robert Kennedy, Jr. will make on October 9, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.