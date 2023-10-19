VIDEO: Pro-Palestinian Leftists Interrupt – Shut Down Senate Hearing – Where the Hell Is the FBI? Where Is Capitol Police with Clubs and Pepper Spray?

by
Senator Jim Risch and radical Pro-Hamas protester Huwaida Arif who interrupted and shut down the Senate hearing today.

Pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday.

The mob stormed the US Capitol, shut down the rotunda, disrupted the proceedings, chanted, ripped down pro-Israel signs, wandered the halls, and tussled with police.

At one point the protesters shut down the official proceedings of the United States governement.
Hundreds of Trump supporters were arrested and jailed for this crime.

One radical Pro-Palestinian Jew-hater Huwaida Arif was arrested after she interrupted the Senate proceedings.

Republican grandmas were sent to prison for two months for much less than this.

So where the hell is the FBI? Where is Biden’s DOJ? And where the hell are the armed Capitol Hill Police with pepper spray and clubs?

Via Midnight Rider.

