VIDEO: Israel Deploys Iron Beam – Laser Defense System at the Border to Take Down Missiles – Mossad Says System Is Not Yet Fully Operational

Apparently, the first-ever use of an Iron Beam combat laser was used in repelling a missile attack on Tel Aviv this evening. pic.twitter.com/1grGAlXzKG
— Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 15, 2023
The Mossad says the Iron Beam laser system is not yet fully operational.
The New Iron beam in full display. pic.twitter.com/XtnqDoAmUi
— ISRAEL MOSSAD (@MOSSADil) October 15, 2023
Here is the first video of the Israeli Iron Beam, laser air defense system, intercepting enemy rockets, from today.
Via Midnight Rider and Amir Tsarfati: