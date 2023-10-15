VIDEO: Israel Deploys Iron Beam – Laser Defense System at the Border to Take Down Missiles – Mossad Says System Is Not Yet Fully Operational

by
Israel deploys the Iron Beam laser defense system for the first time to take down Hamas rockets from Gaza. Hamas continues to thie day to indiscriminately fire missiles into Israel on a daily basis.

The Mossad says the Iron Beam laser system is not yet fully operational.

Here is the first video of the Israeli Iron Beam, laser air defense system, intercepting enemy rockets, from today.

Via Midnight Rider and Amir Tsarfati:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

