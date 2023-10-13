Victor Reacts: Climate Change Worse Than WW3? Joe Biden Says It’s The Only Existential Threat (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is more concerned about the boogeyman of climate change than he is the ever growing threat of a third world war.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

Iran’s proxy army Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel last weekend and took American hostages.

Tensions are also escalating on the Lebanon border. Hezbollah terrorists are exchanging gunfire with Israel Defense Forces. Rockets from Syria were also fired at Israel.

The entire Middle East is growing more and more unstable by the day.

Russia, a nuclear power, is also threatening the United States as the Biden Regime continues to supply Ukraine with military aid.

The world is inching toward nuclear war and Joe Biden is obsessing over non-existent climate change.