Victor Reacts: Climate Change Worse Than WW3? Joe Biden Says It’s The Only Existential Threat (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden is more concerned about the boogeyman of climate change than he is the ever growing threat of a third world war.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

Iran’s proxy army Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel last weekend and took American hostages.

Tensions are also escalating on the Lebanon border. Hezbollah terrorists are exchanging gunfire with Israel Defense Forces. Rockets from Syria were also fired at Israel.

The entire Middle East is growing more and more unstable by the day.

Russia, a nuclear power, is also threatening the United States as the Biden Regime continues to supply Ukraine with military aid.

The world is inching toward nuclear war and Joe Biden is obsessing over non-existent climate change.

“By the way, [climate change] is the “only existential threat to humanity. If we don’t get below these numbers – the whole world is changing. Our kids are gonna be and our grandkids are gonna be… anyway. I can’t even think about it,” Biden said.

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.