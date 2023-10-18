US Blocks Brazil’s Bid for Israeli Ceasefire in UN Council

The United States has vetoed Brazil’s resolution proposal on the Israel-Hamas conflict during a meeting at the United Nations Security Council.

The U.S. delegation justified the veto citing a change in the proposal’s text, specifically the inclusion of an immediate ceasefire request, which was introduced by Russia.

The document received 12 votes in favor, 1 against, and 2 abstentions. The sole opposition came from the United States, which has the power to block resolutions with its vote alone.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated that the country could not support the resolution as it fails to mention Israel’s right to self-defense and should make it clear that the lives of civilians on both sides need protection.

Brazil’s seemingly weak resolution suggests an attempt to ease sanctions and accountability for Hamas, a terrorist group responsible for attacks against Israel.

At the beginning of the vote, Russia proposed two amendments to the resolution, calling for an immediate ceasefire and an unequivocal determination that attacks on civilians in Gaza must stop. However, these amendments were not approved due to a lack of support.

The document put forth by Brazil advocates for a “humanitarian pause,” a milder form of ceasefire.