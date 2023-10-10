US Attorney Refuses to Reveal Names of “Five or Six” People Involved in Decision Not to Prosecute Hunter Biden

Matthew Graves, a Biden-appointed US Attorney for DC and the January 6 lead prosecutor, refused to reveal the names of those involved in a decision to not bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Graves told lawmakers he is “already dealing with enough threats and harassment” in the transcript obtained by Just the News.

He told lawmakers how his office did not partner with US Attorney from Delaware Dave Weiss. Weiss was eventually given special counsel status and charged Hunter Biden with federal crimes related to a gun purchase.

According to the transcript, Graves met with “five or six” people from his office in March 2022 to determine whether Hunter should be charged with tax crimes. Three weeks later Graves’ office decided not to be involved in Hunter Biden’s case, Just the News reported.

Matthew Graves also told lawmakers he never felt he needed to recuse himself from Hunter’s case even though he was a part of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Excerpt from Just the News:

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges last month.

Biden was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Special Counsel Dave Weiss indicted Hunter Biden after the sweetheart plea deal fell apart August.

Last month’s gun-related charges aren’t the end of Hunter Biden’s legal problems. Weiss previously withdrew Hunter’s tax-related charges in Delaware and said the venue for the offenses are either in California or DC.

Prosecutors say the venue for Hunter Biden’s tax-related charges lies either in California or DC, not Delaware.

“Venue for these offenses does not lie in Delaware. Rather, venue for these offenses and any other related tax offenses lies either in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia. The information was filed in this District because the parties had previously agreed that the Defendant would waive any challenge to venue and plead guilty in this District. However, during the July 26, 2023, hearing that the Court set on this matter, the Defendant pled not guilty. Since that time, the parties have engaged in further plea negotiations but are at an impasse. The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial,” the filing said.

Biden-appointed US Attorneys were in charge of determining whether Hunter Biden was charged with crimes. An obvious conflict of interest that is largely ignored by the mainstream media.