UPDATE: Nasty False Accusations Against Mark Meadows Retracted by Sources After The Gateway Pundit Report

Several sources have retracted their statements regarding Mark Meadows, Former Chief of Staff to President Trump, being an FBI informant and wearing a wire to record conversations with the former President. The discredited claims were said to be worse than Watergate and aimed to sow discord within the conservative community, tainting the reputation of a man who has long served as an upstanding member of the Republican Party.

The accusations:

Allegedly Mark Meadows worked for the FBI as an informant and wore a wire to record all conversations with President Trump, while he was the Chief of Staff to him. This is not only unconstitutional, but it’s criminal. This is the government we live with. It’s up to us to change that. I’ve received confirmation from multiple members of Congress and Confidential Informants that this is true. Not only have I received calls from current members of Congress, I received calls from media, who know that I know about this information. I’ve received calls from former members of Congress, who have also explained the same thing to me. This is worse than Watergate. This is going to be the destruction of the FBI.

On Thursday, The Gateway Pundit spoke to Mark Meadows and his spokesperson regarding these accusations.

Ben Williamson, Mark’s longtime spokesman, who served with Meadows in the White House, sent us this response.

“This is completely false and straight out of the Twilight Zone.”

Ryan Fournier, a Trump ally, co-founder and acting national chairman of the American youth group Students for Trump, and a friend to The Gateway Pundit, issued an apology for tweeting the allegations.

He later clarified that he spoke again with his sources, who then retracted their statements, admitting the information was “wrong and incorrect.”

“Yesterday I put up a tweet alleging that Mark Meadows wore a wire in the White House during the last stretch. I’ve spoke with some of my sources again, and now it seems that information was wrong and incorrect,” said Fournier.

“In fact, two of them retracted their statements on the matter entirely. I apologize for putting something out without it not being 100% accurate. That’s on me and I’ll do better next time. I also apologize to Congressman Meadows, and his staff for having to field questions on the issue. There seems to be some dark forces behind the scenes trying to get Meadows, and to me that is very problematic, especially when it seems like it’s being sent through the grapevines by some of our own.”

Yesterday I put up a tweet alleging that Mark Meadows wore a wire in the White House during the last stretch. I’ve spoke with some of my sources again, and now it seems that information was wrong and incorrect. In fact, two of them retracted their statements on the matter… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2023

When asked by a follower who told him initially, Fournier identified a former member of Congress and said that two current members had reiterated the claims. Fournier concluded, “I believe it to be false and entirely fabricated by someone.”

A former member of Congress, and then it was reiterated by two current Members. Stories are changing and it’s not lining up with what was originally said. So I believe it to be false and entirely fabricated by someone. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2023

One follower asked Fournier, “If people retracted their statements does it mean its not true?”

“No, not necessarily. But you can read between the lines when the stories start to change,” said Fournier.

No, not necessarily. But you can read between the lines when the stories start to change. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2023

Fournier also added that he felt dark forces were attempting to target Meadows and that this smear campaign seemed orchestrated by individuals within the conservative camp.

“I reached back out, and one of them reached out to me. The right people know who is involved with the lies. I just happened to be the first one into thinking it was true. Some of these “Republicans” are scum and it’s very clear what they are trying to do to Meadows,” he added.

I reached back out, and one of them reached out to me. The right people know who is involved with the lies. I just happened to be the first one into thinking it was true. Some of these “Republicans” are scum and it’s very clear what they are trying to do to Meadows. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2023

Fournier took the bold step of naming Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) as the original source of the claim, saying “Former Rep. Mark Walker is the original source of these claims.”

He added, “I’d also say this. I have no clue if he’s the original source in terms of the knowledge on its face, or if he heard it from someone else. Walker is a good man. Don’t get me wrong on that. I think a lot of people got lied to about this. And unfortunately my tweet was the one viewed by millions when it turned out to be not true. Again, I am sorry.”

I’d also say this. I have no clue if he’s the original source in terms of the knowledge on its face, or if he heard it from someone else. Walker is a good man. Don’t get me wrong on that. I think a lot of people got lied to about this. And unfortunately my tweet was the one… — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 27, 2023

Rep. Mark Walker immediately denied that he was the source of these claims. In a statement, he emphasized that he had “no view into the White House’s 2020 election response and have no inside knowledge around DOJ investigations or Georgia plea deals.” He urged conservatives to be cautious about falling for divisive narratives.

“I am not a source on anything Mark Meadows has or has not done, past or present. Nor do I have any interest in this story,” Walter wrote on X.

“I had a brief discussion with a gentleman about an outlandish third party claim posted earlier in the week by a conservative Influencer. I have addressed this false narrative immediately and the author has deleted the tweet. I had no view into the White House’s 2020 election response. And have no inside knowledge around DOJ investigations or GA plea deals.”

“The criminal persecution of Trump is about diving the party and trying to fight among ourselves. Conservatives need to be careful taking the bait,” he concluded.