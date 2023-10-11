UPDATE: At Least 20 Americans Are Missing and 14 Killed in Israel Following Hamas Attacks – Biden Has Not Spoken to Families

US Families of missing Americans held a press conference Tuesday in Tel Aviv. (screengrab)

The number of Americans who died in the Hamas attacks on Israel last Saturday is now at 14.

Over 20 Americans are still missing following Saturday’s bloodbath.

Joe Biden has not called the families of those who have died in the Islamic attacks.

Via US News and World Report:

Twenty or more Americans are missing following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend that left hundreds dead, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Sullivan said it was not known how many of those still missing are being held as hostages.

“We believe that there are 20 or more Americans who at this point are missing, but I want to underscore and stress that does not mean necessarily that there are 20 or more American hostages. Just that is the number who are currently unaccounted for,” Sullivan told reporters.

