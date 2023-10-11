UPDATE: At Least 20 Americans Are Missing and 14 Killed in Israel Following Hamas Attacks – Biden Has Not Spoken to Families

The number of Americans who died in the Hamas attacks on Israel last Saturday is now at 14.

Over 20 Americans are still missing following Saturday’s bloodbath.

Joe Biden has not called the families of those who have died in the Islamic attacks.

At least 20 Americans are missing following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' weekend attack on Israel, which left hundreds of people dead, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, adding it's not known how many among them are being held hostage https://t.co/2imE45LgXw pic.twitter.com/Gt7m55HeRJ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 10, 2023

Via US News and World Report:

Twenty or more Americans are missing following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend that left hundreds dead, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Sullivan said it was not known how many of those still missing are being held as hostages.