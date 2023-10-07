UPDATE: Israel’s Second Largest Power Plant in Ashkelon Targeted by Hamas Missile Strike

Hamas targeted Israel’s second largest power plant, the Rutenberg power station, in Ashkelon.

⚠ Confirmed: Metrics show a decline in internet connectivity in the Tel Aviv district, #Israel, as Palestine's Hamas launches 'unprecedented' attack on the territory which it considers to be occupied; missiles have targeted sites including Rutenberg power station in Ashkelon pic.twitter.com/uPkQMbcuON — NetBlocks (@netblocks) October 7, 2023

Rutenberg plant under attack.

⚡️Israel's second largest power plant, Rutenberg, came under rocket fire. pic.twitter.com/YlCYfOqQrn — elessarchik (@elessarchik) October 7, 2023

About the Rutenberg Power Plant: The power station has a total installed capacity of 2,250 MW. It is arranged in two blocks, Blocks A and B, each containing two power generating units (2 x 575 MW and 2 x 550 MW). Construction began in the early 1980s, after completion of the first phase of the Orot Rabin power station near Hadera. Phase A became operational in 1990-1991, and Phase B in 2000-2001. Coal was supplied by train from the Port of Ashdod until an on-site deepwater coal pier was completed in 2000.

In May 2021 Palestinian terrorists launched missiles at Israel’s Dimona nuclear plant a week after an Iranian propaganda video included a missile strike on the plant.