UPDATE: Israel’s Second Largest Power Plant in Ashkelon Targeted by Hamas Missile Strike

by
Israel’s second largest power plant in Ashkelon came under fire today in a massive Hamas missile strike on the country.

Hamas targeted Israel’s second largest power plant, the Rutenberg power station, in Ashkelon.

Rutenberg plant under attack.

About the Rutenberg Power Plant: The power station has a total installed capacity of 2,250 MW. It is arranged in two blocks, Blocks A and B, each containing two power generating units (2 x 575 MW and 2 x 550 MW). Construction began in the early 1980s, after completion of the first phase of the Orot Rabin power station near Hadera. Phase A became operational in 1990-1991, and Phase B in 2000-2001. Coal was supplied by train from the Port of Ashdod until an on-site deepwater coal pier was completed in 2000.

In May 2021 Palestinian terrorists launched missiles at Israel’s Dimona nuclear plant a week after an Iranian propaganda video included a missile strike on the plant.

Hamas Launches 15 Rockets Towards Dimona, Israel and Its Nuclear Reactor — Week After Iranian Propaganda Video Showing a Missile Strike on Plant

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.