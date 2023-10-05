“Unreal”: Elon Musk Speaks Up About Assassination Attempt Against AfD Head Tino Chrupalla

AfD Co-Chair Tino Chrupalla is in intensive care after an attack on him with a syringe in the Bavarian town of Ingolstadt, as Gateway Pundit reported. While the leftist German media attempted to ignore the attack, Elon Musk chimed in and was seen by 280,000 users.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) party chair Tino Chrupalla was attacked with an unidentified object before a rally in Ingolstadt while taking selfies with two young men he later pointed out to police as the culprits, who were photographed grinning as trhey were detained by police. Antifa terrorists are rarely or never arrested or tired in Germany, since they are protected by the leftist government.

Chrupalla, an East German blue-collar master painter and business owner from Weisswasser, Saxony, suffered faintness and dizziness and was taken to the hospital under police escort, where he was taken to the intensive care unit over night. The police are now investigating for suspected assault.

While the left-wing media tried to ignore the attack by their Antifa allies, Twitter/X owner Elon Musk amplified a post by Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek:

BREAKING: ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS ON GERMAN RIGHT WING POLITICIANS

Tino Chrupalla, the co-chairman of ‘Alternative for Germany’ (the only ‘true’ right-wing party in Germany), has been hospitalized after an assassination attempt with a syringe before he was due to speak at an election rally in Bavaria today.

Another suspected assassination attempt on his co-chairwoman, Alice Weidel, has recently been thwarted. The authorities took her out of her apartment last weekend to ensure her safety.



A few weeks ago, Andreas Jurca, another politician from the same political party, was rushed to the hospital after being beaten to a pulp in an organized attack on his life by a group of migrants who recognized him.

All of this is extremely shocking, but unsurprising. It is the result of the extremely hostile narrative that is created by the media and the establishment surrounding right wing politicians and dissidents. It reminds me of what happened back in 2002 in The Netherlands, when climate activist Volkert van der Graaf shot right wing politician Pim Fortuyn in the head in broad daylight. Van der Graaf – mind you -is already freely walking the streets again.

We have to realize how serious the situation is for us on the right in Western Europe. We’re dealing with an enemy that wants to and is prepared to kill us for our political beliefs.

These assassination attempts are a clear declaration of war against the European right. And this is just the beginning

These people will use any means possible – including violence and death – in order to silence our voices.



We cannot let it happen.

Elon Musk answered: Unreal.

Elon Musk is obviously not afraid to speak up for the basic human rights of “right-wing” politicians.

Syrian refugee in Germany Kevork Almassian, who works for the AfD in the Bundestag and was doxxed and attacked 2020, noted that Tino Chrupalla had been included on the infamous Ukrainian SBU death list that also threatened US journalists Jack Posobiec and Aron Mate: