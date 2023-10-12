University of Wisconsin Women’s Basketball Coach Bemoans “Run-of-the-Mill White Kids” on Her Team (VIDEO)

University of Wisconsin Women’s basketball coach Marisa Moseley bemoaned “run-of-the-mill” white kids on her team.

“If you look at my team, you know, we’re pretty much the United Nations. I have the first Indian woman to ever play at the Power 5. I have kids who are Nigerian and kids who are Dominican and kids who are Mexican and kids who are run of the mill white because they’re still there too,” Moseley said.

As soon as she realized she , “My mom is white just so nobody is offended. My mom is a white woman from the Berkshires. Very white.”

WATCH:

University of Wisconsin Women's Basketball Coach Marisa Moseley praises her team's diversity as a "mini United Nations" but bemoans the presence of "run-of-the-mill white kids." pic.twitter.com/xPzcjrHYio — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 10, 2023

OutKick noted Moseley is a horrible coach with an abysmal record in Madison.

“Moseley is entering her third year with the Wisconsin Badgers, and currently holds an abysmal 19-40 record with the program. She’s 11-25 in the Big Ten and has never finished above 10th in the B1G. To say her tenure in Madison is off to a bad start would be an understatement, especially when considering she’s earning a healthy $650,000 a year.” Outkick reported.

Moseley offered up a Marxist word salad as her ‘apology’ after major backlash following her remarks about white kids.

“Yesterday at Big Ten Media Days, when asked a question, I made a mistake and use words that I regret. Those words do not reflect my thinking or my values. I apologize for the impact they have had. I sincerely value every member of my team and respect the variety of backgrounds and perspectives we have,” she said in a statement posted to X.