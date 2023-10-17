UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Declares Support for Hamas a Crime Punishable with Up to 14 Years in Prison (VIDEO)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters on Monday that support of Hamas is a crime punishable with up to 14 years in prison.

Sunak made the remarks this morning during a visit to a Jewish school in London.

PM Rishi Sunak: I’m determined to ensure that our Jewish community is able to feel safe on our streets. There is no place in our society for antisemitism, and we will do everything we can to stamp it out and where it happens, it will be met with the full force of the law.

Reporter: Now, you were asked by one of the children just now, where is the line between protesting for Palestinians and supporting Hamas? It’s a great question. What’s your answer?

Rishi Sunak: Hamas is a prescribed terrorist organization. It’s very clear under the law that support and glorification of halas is illegal, and those offenses are punishable with up to almost 14 years in jail. The police have that guidance. They know that. That’s why I met with them specifically last week in advance of this weekend’s protest, to make sure they were crystal clear about was okay and what’s not okay. But it’s not just about Hamas more broadly, actions that incite violence or star up religious hatred and racial violence are also not acceptable. And that’s why, as I said, there’s no place in our society for that type of hatred and division, and it will be met with the full force of the law where it happens.

THOUSANDS of Pro-Hamas and Anti-Israel protesters took to the streets of London again this weekend following the Hamas pogrom in southern Israel 9 days ago that resulted in 1,300 dead Jews and over 100 hostages.

Hamas supporters have been reportedly HUNTING Jews in London according to online reports.

One Jewish man thanked police for saving his life from the violent mob this weekend in London.

