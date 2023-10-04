UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman Proposes Legislation to Stop Registered Sex Offenders From Changing Their Name or Gender

Nothing like an election to make ‘conservatives’ start paying attention to the will of the population.

Take the United Kingdom, for example. In the run-up to a general election next year, the incumbent Conservative Party (the Tory party), presently led by PM Rishi Sunak, started implementing and announcing policies of an unmistakably conservative nature.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has now confirmed that the government will present legislation that will stop registered sex offenders from changing their identities, while also strengthening background checks to catch them if they do.

The government aims to implement ‘Della’s Law’, named after Della Wright, a woman who was raped when she was six years old, by a man who had changed his name five times.

Sex offenders have currently been able to exploit a loophole that allows them to change their name via ‘deed poll’.

According to UK government website, a deed poll ‘is a legal document that proves a change of name. You can change any part of your name, add or remove names and hyphens, or change spelling’.

Suella Braverman stated in her address to the Tory Conference, as reported by Sky News:

“‘I don’t care if anyone thinks this is interfering with their human rights’, she told the conference hall. ‘It’s time to worry less about the rights of sexual predators and more about the rights of victims’.”

The simple deed poll process takes only 15 minutes to fill online. It allows convicted sex offenders to assume a new identity, despite having been put on the ‘Sex Offenders Register’.

Thousands of sex offenders are changing their details without notifying police as they must. Almost 12,000 people have been already charged for this offense.

Braverman’s proposed solution to the Tory Conference is a ‘lifetime ban on sex offenders changing their name or gender’.

Daily Mail reported:

“A change to a convicted sex offender’s details at any of those agencies would alert the DBS [Disclosure and Barring Service] and they will risk prosecution. Currently, all registered sex offenders must tell their local police force within three days after changing their name.”

While sex offenders are obliged to inform the authorities if they change name or any other information, the proposed new law goes further in making it a crime for anyone convicted of a sex-related crime to change their identity.

“Figures show 16,298 registered sex offenders were charged for failing to tell police they had changed their name, address or other personal details between 2015 and 2020.

[…] In some cases, pedophiles banned for life from working with children used their new identities to get a job in schools and homes where they committed further offences.”

The home secretary also attacked the Labour Party, accusing them of being ‘relaxed on immigration’. The Labour opposition is ahead in the opinion polls for the next election.

Again on Sky News:

“‘People with luxury beliefs will flock to Labour at the next election because that’s the way to get the kind of society they want’, she said.

‘They like open borders. The migrants coming in won’t be taking their jobs. In fact, they are more likely to have them mowing their lawns or cleaning their homes.

[…] The public knows another thing – that the future could bring millions more migrants to these shores, uncontrolled and unmanageable unless the government they elect next year acts decisively to stop that happening.'”

Read more about UK Conservatives:

