Twice-Deported Honduran Illegal Charged with Murders After “Badly Burned” Body, Decomposed Remains Found in Nashville

A twice-deported Honduran illegal alien was charged with two separate murders after a “badly burned” body and decomposed remains were discovered in a wooded area in Nashville.

Kevin Castro-Garcia, 31, was charged with shooting dead 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez. Her charred body was found in the trunk of a car in a wooded area in Nashville.

Nashville police on Friday said Castro-Garcia was also charged with a second murder and abuse of a corpse after the decomposing remains of Brandon Rivas-Noriega were found in the trunk of a Ford Focus in a wooded area.

According to Fox News, Kevin Castro-Garcia was deported twice – once in 2010 and again in 2018.

