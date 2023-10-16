Twice-Deported Honduran Illegal Charged with Murders After “Badly Burned” Body, Decomposed Remains Found in Nashville

A twice-deported Honduran illegal alien was charged with two separate murders after a “badly burned” body and decomposed remains were discovered in a wooded area in Nashville.
Kevin Castro-Garcia, 31, was charged with shooting dead 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez. Her charred body was found in the trunk of a car in a wooded area in Nashville.
Nashville police on Friday said Castro-Garcia was also charged with a second murder and abuse of a corpse after the decomposing remains of Brandon Rivas-Noriega were found in the trunk of a Ford Focus in a wooded area.
According to Fox News, Kevin Castro-Garcia was deported twice – once in 2010 and again in 2018.
Fox News reported:
A Honduran national, who was previously deported twice from the U.S., was charged with two separate murders last week in Nashville after authorities say they found a “badly burned” body inside a torched car and a decomposing body in the trunk of a different car.
Kevin Castro-Garcia, 31, was charged in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez, whose body was found Sept. 27 in a car that had been set on fire in a wooded area on Franklin Limestone Road, Nashville Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.
Detectives believe Miranda-Martinez was shot and killed before his body was stuffed into the trunk. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, police said.
On Friday, police announced Castro-Garcia was also being charged with a second murder and abuse of a corpse after the decomposing body of 26-year-old Brandon Rivas-Noriega, of Nashville, was found in the trunk of a different car off Rural Hill Road.