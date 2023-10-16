Twice-Deported Honduran Illegal Charged with Murders After “Badly Burned” Body, Decomposed Remains Found in Nashville

A twice-deported Honduran illegal alien was charged with two separate murders after a “badly burned” body and decomposed remains were discovered in a wooded area in Nashville.

Kevin Castro-Garcia, 31, was charged with shooting dead 37-year-old Elmer Nahum Miranda-Martinez. Her charred body was found in the trunk of a car in a wooded area in Nashville.

Nashville police on Friday said Castro-Garcia was also charged with a second murder and abuse of a corpse after the decomposing remains of Brandon Rivas-Noriega were found in the trunk of a Ford Focus in a wooded area.

According to Fox News, Kevin Castro-Garcia was deported twice – once in 2010 and again in 2018.

Fox News reported:

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

