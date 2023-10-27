Tucker Carlson Drops Episode 34: Of All of Biden’s Crimes, Backing the Ukrainian Government as it Throws Priests in Jail May be the Most Revealing (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson dropped episode 34 of his show on X on Thursday evening.

“Of all of Biden’s crimes, backing the Ukrainian government as it throws priests in jail may be the most revealing,” Tucker said.

The Zelensky Regime continued its war against the Orthodox Christian Church in Ukraine.

Earlier this year Zelensky cut off access to the sacred Kiev Caves Lavra National Reserve, additional caves, and three other Orthodox churches.

This is your tax dollars at work.

Ukrainian Synod calls on people to protect Kiev Caves Lavrahttps://t.co/SaISZjotVI The Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church is calling upon its faithful children to strengthen their faith and prayers and to help protect the Kiev Caves Lavra by any legal means. pic.twitter.com/YdkvRLYCKd — Orthodox Christianity (@Orthodoxy2019) March 23, 2023

In March, a Christian man lost his fingertip when raiders tore open the doors of his Orthodox Church with a crowbar.

Raise your voices for persecuted Ukrainian Church, ROCOR diocese callshttps://t.co/UAZ5lWFWVA A sizable group of clergy within the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia are raising their voice in defense of the persecuted Ukrainian Orthodox Church and brotherhood of the … pic.twitter.com/ngScLY1fES — Orthodox Christianity (@Orthodoxy2019) March 24, 2023

“If you take three steps back, a lot of what’s happening around the world seems like an attack on Christianity. Thanks to the neocon project, virtually the entire ancient Christian population from Iraq was eliminated,” Tucker said.

“In Ukraine, the most obvious example. The Ukrainian government has now banned an entire Christian denomination (Christian Orthodox Church) and virtually no one in the United States has said anything about it,” Tucker said.

Tucker interviewed an attorney representing the banned Christian denomination.

