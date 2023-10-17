Trump Derangement Syndrome Sufferer Robert De Niro Insists Hillary Clinton Won the 2016 Election

Lots of people who work in Hollywood suffer from a permanent case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, but actor Robert De Niro is in a class all by himself.

In fact, De Niro is still insisting that Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election.

Doesn’t this make him an election denier? Aren’t those the new rules?

Deadline reported:

Robert De Niro – for so many years a withdrawn presence in interviews who saved all his powers of expression for his screen work – has spoken in strong terms to describe his distaste for Donald Trump, and the people who voted for him, and may yet again… “It upsets me so much that somebody like him could get so far in our political system. Many New Yorkers were on to what a fool he is, a joke. But when the country started buying it? I mean, he didn’t win by much. He didn’t win the popular vote. She won. But look what happened. What’s scary is it’s such a fragile thing, to swing like that. And the odd thing about Trump is that if he had any brains he could have become president again. But he doesn’t care. He did stupid things. He’s not somebody who should ever be allowed close to leadership in this country again.”

It’s safe to say that Trump is living rent free in De Niro’s head but this garbage is so tiresome.

Sigh… Robert De Niro Claims Trump Is An ‘Evil’ ‘Wannabe Dictator’ In Inflammatory Speechhttps://t.co/UK1ODgQVSs#TrumpDerangementSyndrome — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 13, 2023

It seems we need one of these of Robert De Niro. pic.twitter.com/TXnMl14btu — TheBSDetector (@BSDetector4u) October 13, 2023

Trump broke a lot of people. De Niro is certainly one of them. How sad.