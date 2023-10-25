Trump Calls on GOP to Unite and Vote Rep. Mike Johnson for Speaker of the House: “GET IT DONE, FAST!”

In a recent post on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump extended his congratulations to Congressional Republicans for what he described as a “big and very important day.” The President’s message was full of support to five GOP candidates who, in his words, “are beyond reproach, and represent the absolute best there is in the Republican Party.”

The candidates lauded by President Trump include Reps. Byron Donalds (Florida), Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (Tennessee), Mark Green (Tennessee), Roger Williams (Texas), and Mike Johnson (Louisiana), who emerged as the ultimate winner of the day’s vote by a significant margin.

Byron Donalds has been a staunch advocate for limited government and fiscal responsibility. Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann, a seasoned legislator, has been a reliable conservative voice in Congress, particularly on issues related to national security. Mark Green, a military veteran, brings a unique perspective to the table, especially on matters of defense and veterans’ affairs. Roger Williams, a successful businessman, champions free-market principles and economic growth. Lastly, Mike Johnson, the standout winner, has been a vocal supporter of constitutional conservatism and the architect for the amicus brief to overturn the election on four swing states.

Interestingly, President Trump made it clear that he would not be endorsing any of the candidates, stating, “I COULD NEVER GO AGAINST ANY OF THESE FINE AND VERY TALENTED MEN, all of whom have supported me, in both mind and spirit, from the very beginning of our GREAT 2016 Victory.”

However, he did offer a “strong SUGGESTION” to go with the leading candidate, Mike Johnson, and to “GET IT DONE, FAST!”

Trump concluded his post with a nod to the future, stating, “In 2024, we will have an even bigger, & more important, WIN!”

Below is Trump’s full statement:

Congratulations to Congressional Republicans! Yesterday was a big and very important day. It gave us a quick and easy way forward with 5 candidates who are beyond reproach, and represent the absolute best there is in the Republican Party. Even the Fake News Media is impressed with what took place yesterday and, more importantly, with the Candidates themselves. Congratulations to Reps. Byron Donalds (Florida), Charles J. “Chuck” Fleischmann (Tennessee), Mark Green (Tennessee), & Roger Williams (Texas), & the ultimate winner of yesterday’s vote, by a significant margin, Mike Johnson (Louisiana). I am not going to make an Endorsement in this race, because I COULD NEVER GO AGAINST ANY OF THESE FINE AND VERY TALENTED MEN, all of whom have supported me, in both mind and spirit, from the very beginning of our GREAT 2016 Victory. In 2024, we will have an even bigger, & more important, WIN! My strong SUGGESTION is to go with the leading candidate, Mike Johnson, & GET IT DONE, FAST! LOVE, DJT

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom on Wednesday for a bogus civil trial in Lower Manhattan, Trump said, “[Johnson] is smart, he’s sharp. I think he’s going to make a fantastic Speaker.”