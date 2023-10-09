Trump: “American Taxpayer Dollars from the Biden Administration Helped Fund These Attacks in Israel”

Terror organization Hamas unleashed the worst attack on Israel since the Second Intifada Friday, killing at least 700 1,000 and wounding over 2,000 Israelis. The well-equipped attack came one month after the Biden Regime gave the Hamas backers in Tehran $6 billion. An unknown number of Americans were killed and kidnapped.

There are no figures yet on the number of Americans killed or abducted in the invasion, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Americans have been killed, wounded and taken hostage. Canadian “peace activist” Vivian Silver from Winnipeg was abducted to Gaza, 23-year-old American raver Hersh Goldberg-Polin is missing after the attack on the Supernova festival left 260 dead, and a US-born lone soldier from Houston was shot in the face and is in hospital , the Times of Israel reports.

“Goldberg-Polin, who was born in Berkeley, California, moved to Israel with his parents at age 7 and completed his mandatory army service in April” and “was saving up for a trip to India in a couple of months”, his father Jon Polin told TOI. “He sent us two short WhatsApps Saturday morning at 8:11,” Polin told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency: “I love you,” and “I’m sorry.”

In September, the Biden Regime released $6 billion to the terrorist regime in Tehran, which Richard Goldberg of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies called “the largest hostage ransom payment in American history… Americans need to brace themselves for the consequences”, Goldberg warned in August.

“Officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had worked with Hamas since August to devise the air, land and sea incursions—the most significant breach of Israel’s borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War,” senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah told the Wall Street Journal. “Details of the operation were refined during several meetings in Beirut attended by IRGC officers and representatives of four Iran-backed militant groups, including Hamas, which holds power in Gaza, and Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group and political faction in Lebanon.“

President Donald Trump cut funding to the Palestinian terror entity in 2018. In 2021, Joe Biden restored $235 million in US taxpayer funding for the Palestinian terror state and the Hamas-dominated “refugee agency” UNRWA. Nearly all of UNRWA’s employees in Gaza are Hamas members.

On a visit to the biblical territories of Judea and Samaria in 2022, which are now occupied by the corrupt Fatah terror organization, Joe Biden offered another $316 million in US taxpayer dollars, including $201 million for Hamas proxy UNRWA.

President Donald Trump called the Hamas attacks on the weekend “a disgrace,” saying that “Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force. Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott charged that White House resident Joe Biden “funded these attacks on Israel.”

“Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel today is an assault on Western Civilization,” Scott said in a statement released by his campaign. “The truth is, Joe Biden funded these attacks on Israel. America’s weakness is blood in the water for bad actors, but this is worse than that. We didn’t just invite this aggression, we paid for it. Iran is the biggest funder of Hamas. This is the Biden $6 billion ransom payment at work.”

Luke Hilton from The Israel Guys reported that US weapons left in the hands of the Taliban in Afghanistan were also used in the attack on Israel:

Caroline Glick reports on the attack on Israel: