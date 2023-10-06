True the Vote Files Affidavit in Trump Georgia Case – Testimony Confirms Brad Raffensperger Lied to President Trump in Jan. 2, 2021 Phone Call – Now True the Vote Is Being Sued – PLEASE DONATE BELOW

Catherine Engelbrecht at True the Vote sent out this letter on Friday.

True the Vote recently published a report titled The Aftermath on the organization’s broader work in Georgia before, during, and after the 2020 presidential election.

The Aftermath focused on the impact the dirty voter rolls had on the 2020 election. Following the report Democrat hitman Marc Elias filed a lawsuit against True the Vote for their efforts to clean up the voter rolls in Georgia. The Biden DOJ recently joined the Elias case against True the Vote.

in today’s email True the Vote included their written affidavit that confirms Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger lied to President Trump during their phone call on Jan. 2, 2021.

This is a huge development!

** Please donate to True the Vote to Save America.

Via True the Vote

Several weeks ago, True the Vote published a short paper titled The Aftermath. Written as part of a broader collection of our recent work in Georgia, The Aftermath addressed the impact Georgia’s dirty voter rolls had on the 2020 election and a meeting I had in 2020 with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his team, where we discussed True the Vote’s plans to assist Georgia citizens in challenging ineligible voter records. The Lawsuit Our efforts were immediately met with a lawsuit filed against us by attorney Marc Elias on behalf of Stacey Abrams’ organization Fair Fight. The DOJ has now joined with Fair Fight against us. This case has been ongoing since December 2020. Our federal court trial begins in Georgia on October 26th, 2023. The Indictments Now, nineteen people, including Donald Trump, have been indicted by Fulton County D. A. Fani Willis. She’s charged them with multiple felony counts over their involvement in the 2020 election, each related explicitly to whether there were known, potentially outcome-determinative inaccuracies in Georgia’s election that were being covered up. The Truth Seeing this, I decided to take what I’d written in The Aftermath and turn it into an affidavit. A notarized copy is attached here for use in any way that may be helpful. Here’s an excerpt: “… I left the meeting unsettled by the seeming indifference the Raffensperger team had shown about their knowledge that the voter rolls had been so markedly inaccurate during the November election. At that time we did not yet have a copy of the state’s published record of voters in the General Election, but because the state uses services like ERIC, which also uses NCOA to identify ineligible records, the Secretary of State’s office knew, or should have known, there were hundreds of thousands of potentially ineligible voters casting votes, hence Raffensperger’s admonition that “The G.O.P should have been doing this all along.” 8. Little more than two weeks later, on January 2nd, 2021, Secretary Raffensperger and members of his staff had a call with President Trump and members of his team. On that call, President Trump asked about inaccurate voter records. Both Secretary Raffensperger and General Counsel Ryan Germany stated that they had fully evaluated the various claims of election irregularities and said without qualification there was no evidence to support them, including no problems with the voting records. This statement was knowingly false. Both men were well-aware of that falsity at the time. 9. True the Vote has completed a review of the voting patterns relating to those 364,541 records identified as ineligible based on permanent change of residency. 10. In Georgia’s November 2020 elections, approximately 67,284 votes were cast that should likely not have been counted because the voters’ registrations were ineligible based on permanent change of residency. a. Out of County. 48,207 of those votes corresponded to voters who had moved to a different county within Georgia. b. Out of State. 19,077 of those votes corresponded to voters who no longer lived in Georgia. 11. While we cannot know who voted for which candidate in those ballots that should not have been counted, we do know that the two presidential candidates were separated by only 11,779 votes. It is of great concern that the number of votes for which the address verification requirement was essentially waived in the 2020 General Election could well have been outcome-determinative.” Aftermath of The Aftermath This week, Secretary Raffensperger announced efforts to evaluate, inactivate, or remove the voter registration records of 679,749 ineligible voter records. While we applaud what appear to be efforts to ensure only eligible voters vote in 2024, there were no such efforts in 2020. According to available state and federal data, over 300,000 ineligible records were on the rolls, and over 67,000 ineligible voters appear to have voted. It was not only fitting for leaders to question the accuracy of the 2020 General Election, it was their obligation to do so. May God guide us all through these dark days. May the journey make us stronger. Ever onward –

** Please donate to True the Vote to Save America.