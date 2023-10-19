“They’re Scared to Let Him Talk!” – MUST SEE: Biden Lackey John Kirby Looks Freaked-Out as Grandpa Joe Faces Media to Take Questions

by

John Kirby currently serves as Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the Biden White House. Before that, he was Obama’s State Department spokesperson.

The man is as shrewd and clever as he is a partisan hack.

But not even his raw talent and impressive resume’ could prepare him for his current role working for Old Joe, the unpredictable dementia patient serving as US president.

Take a look at Mr. Kirby as Joe Biden faces the press!

It’s not as if he will be asked any tough questions or any follow-up questions but still, Kirby looks completely freaked out. You just never know what direction Old Joe is going to take the conversation. You never know how many sentences he will leave open or how many ridiculous fables he will tell his audience.

It’s always a crap shoot with Old Joe.

Watch John Kirby as Joe Biden speaks to the press after Biden’s embarrassing appearance in Israel.

There is no way that Democrats can win an election with Joe Biden without cheating. That’s why they’re running Joe.

Via Midnight Rider and Brandon Sears.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

