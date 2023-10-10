‘They Need to be Eradicated’: Congressman Erupts as Executions to be Aired

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘They are savages, animals, butchers. Depraved, sordid and beneath contempt. Wake up world!’

Man’s inhumanity to fellow man has reached several pinnacles over history, one being the ancient method of executing people by pouring molten metal, often gold, down his throat.

A scientific analysis concluded that the victim could die from having his internal organs explode from the steam that would be generated. Otherwise, suffocation was inevitable within minutes.

Then also was the drawing and quartering of victims practice by some groups that considered themselves civilized.

And there were many more, all equally horrific.

But now the terrorists in Hamas, who launched a war against Israel over the weekend, killed hundreds, injured thousands and took hostages, is threatening to forcibly subject society to the horrors of the executions of innocent civilians – with those executions being broadcast.

A report from American Military News explains that the Hamas terrorists are threatening to execute Israeli hostages, including women and children, if Israel responds militarily to the terror attacks on a music festival and border towns.

“From this moment on, we announce that any targeting of innocent civilians without warning will be met, regretfully to say, by executing one of the hostages in our custody. And we will be forced to broadcast this execution,” the terrorist said.

BREAKING: A spokesperson for Hamas just said that they are going to start executing civilian hostages they took from Israel on live TV for every IDF airstrike that hits a civilian in Gaza, which happens as a result of Hamas using them as human shields. These are the animals… pic.twitter.com/BbGb2mEOAr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 9, 2023

The number of victims taken hostage by the terrorists remains unclear, with estimates ranging up to about 100.

But among them are “civilians, children and grandmothers, ” Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, Israeli Defense Forces international spokesperson, told CNN.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the horrifying reality of the Hamas terror attack, writing on X, “Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed on one day.

“And not since the Holocaust have we witnessed scenes of Jewish women and children, grandparents, even Holocaust survivors being herded into trucks and taken into captivity. Hamas has imported, adopted and replicated the savagery of ISIS. Entering civilian homes on a holy day and murdering in cold blood whole families, young and old, violating and burning bodies, beating and torturing their innocent victims.”

He added, “Israel is a very strong country and we will employ all its might and strength to defend itself and its people. I pray for the swift and full recovery of the injured. I pray for the bereaved families. And I pray for the well-being of those taken hostage.”

Not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed on one day. As President of the State of Israel, I speak to you now from our capital city Jerusalem, under the dark shadow of war, as my nation continues to endure a savage attack from a cruel and inhumane enemy >> pic.twitter.com/1EU8fZYhIS — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 9, 2023

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., cut immediately to the bottom line of what he wants to see happen.

“These are terrorists, thugs … scum of the earth and they need to be eradicated.”

Off the Press reported Hamas terror violence now is being described as “worse than ISIS,” and noted images shared online purportedly confirm the beheading of an Israel solider.

Israel’s defense forces said,” Hamas has released footage of them beheading captured soldiers. We will not share it, but the world needs to know their depravity exceeds that of ISIS. And we have been telling you all for years.”

Journalist Jake Wallis Simons added, in the report, “Hamas are not ‘fighters’ or ‘militants’. In fact, looking at videos of their crimes, the term ‘terrorists’ doesn’t even cover it today. They are savages, animals, butchers. Depraved, sordid and beneath contempt. Wake up world!”

