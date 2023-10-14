Texas DPS Drone Captures Footage Of Heavily Armed Cartel Near Rio Grande (VIDEO)



Courtesy of Lieutenant Chris Olivarez

Texas Department of Public Safety drones picked up footage of heavily armed cartel members near the Rio Grande on Thursday. This is done intentionally by cartel members to intimidate law enforcement.

Lieutenant Olivarez: “This type of intimidation tactic is commonly used to disrupt law enforcement operations. DPS will maintain a proactive posture & deny illicit transnational criminal activity near the Texas-Mexico border.”

10/12: While conducting saturation patrol on #FrontonIsland, @TxDPS heard gunshots from Mexico. A DPS #Drone captured 4 heavily armed cartel operatives near the…

The Mexican Cartels know they can get away with such tactics all thanks to the Biden Regime. Their continual intentional neglect of the southern border has given cartels more confidence to intimidate law enforcement.

Since the Federal Government cares nothing of border security, Texas DPS has to fill in the gap in order to protect their border towns.

In addition to Cartel problems, numerous illegal aliens continue to pour into our country. On Wednesday, two illegals from Venezuela violently assaulted a National Guardsmen.

The message these illegals are getting is come to the U.S. and they will let you in. The illegals know the border laws are not being enforced. What is even more alarming is that they are assaulting our great soldiers because they are becoming more comfortable with lawlessness.

According to Border Report, the assault was at Gate 36, which is commonplace at the border where numerous illegals attempt to enter the U.S. The illegals were identified as Karla Dividay Matar Jaimes, 38, and Yoel Jesus Guerra Urdaneta, 33. According to Texas DPS, they were both charged with assault.