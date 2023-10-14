Texas DPS Drone Captures Footage Of Heavily Armed Cartel Near Rio Grande (VIDEO)

by


Courtesy of Lieutenant Chris Olivarez

Texas Department of Public Safety drones picked up footage of heavily armed cartel members near the Rio Grande on Thursday. This is done intentionally by cartel members to intimidate law enforcement.

Lieutenant Olivarez: “This type of intimidation tactic is commonly used to disrupt law enforcement operations. DPS will maintain a proactive posture & deny illicit transnational criminal activity near the Texas-Mexico border.”

The Mexican Cartels know they can get away with such tactics all thanks to the Biden Regime. Their continual intentional neglect of the southern border has given cartels more confidence to intimidate law enforcement.

Since the Federal Government cares nothing of border security, Texas DPS has to fill in the gap in order to protect their border towns.

The Gateway Pundit has been covering the border consistently since the Biden Regime was installed in January of 2021.

In addition to Cartel problems, numerous illegal aliens continue to pour into our country. On Wednesday, two illegals from Venezuela violently assaulted a National Guardsmen.

On Wednesday, two illegal aliens from Venezuela violently assaulted a National Guard Soldier in El Paso, Texas. According to Fox News’s Bill Melugin: “A woman grabbed the soldier around the neck, trying to push him down, while a male grabbed his leg, causing him to fall into razor wire. Both arrested.”

The message these illegals are getting is come to the U.S. and they will let you in. The illegals know the border laws are not being enforced. What is even more alarming is that they are assaulting our great soldiers because they are becoming more comfortable with lawlessness.

According to Border Report, the assault was at Gate 36, which is commonplace at the border where numerous illegals attempt to enter the U.S. The illegals were identified as Karla Dividay Matar Jaimes, 38, and Yoel Jesus Guerra Urdaneta, 33. According to Texas DPS, they were both charged with assault.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.