TERRIFYING VIDEOS: Muslim Lynch Mob Searches for Jews at Russian Airport in Dagestan; Storms Concourse and Tarmac, Tries to Search Planes After Rumor of Flight From Israel

Terrifying videos out of Dagestan, Russia show thousands of Muslims storming the Makhachkala Uytash Airport in search of Jews after rumors spread that a flight from Israel had landed there. The passengers, reported to be Russian citizens, have not been physically harmed but at last report were still on the plane on the tarmac.

The videos, peppered with the familiar cries of “Allahu Akbar”, show the mob at the entrance to the airport, in the concourse, in the service corridors and then storming the tarmac–interrogating staffers. One video purports to be of a Russian pilot warning passengers to not open the plane doors. Another shows the mob detaining a man they suspect is Jewish and taking his phone and passport:

Worrying footage from Dagestan, Makhachkala airport. Apparently, searches of arriving passengers are being made by a local crowd that gathered after it emerged that a group of Israelis were at the airport. pic.twitter.com/7RQsV6Xl4N — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 29, 2023

More videos below.

Excerpt from Ynet News report:

Angry crowds of Muslims gathered at the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan, where a plane arriving from Israel landed Sunday evening. Current reports indicate that passengers are still on board the aircraft, and it seems all of them hold Russian citizenship. According to reports in Russia, the agitated Muslims are chanting “Allahu Akbar” and are looking to harm the Israelis who have landed at the city’s airport. There are also reports that locals are stopping and inspecting each car in an attempt to locate Israelis. Conflicting reports are coming out of Dagestan. An official from the Muslim republic noted that the plane touched down at 7:17pm. Protesters then approached the passengers to inspect their passports. All passengers were found to have Russian passports rather than Israeli ones. According to another report, the passengers were returned to the plane and are unable to disembark. An official arrived on the scene attempting to calm the situation, but without success. Israeli sources with connections in Dagestan had warned the Foreign Ministry and other relevant authorities on Sunday that such an incident might occur, likely in response to a similar incident that took place the day before.

Videos:

At the entrance:

BREAKING: A lynch mob has stormed the International Airport in Dagestan, Russia to search for Jewish passengers as a plane from Tel Aviv is landing. Putin’s propaganda has been heavily targeting Jews in recent days. Thousands of angry men on site. pic.twitter.com/YwJvTYFNgg — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

Storming the doors, pushing police aside:

BREAKING: Lynch mob breaks through police lines and storms the airport in Dagestan, Russia to look for Jewish passengers just as a plane for Tel Aviv is landing. Putin's propaganda has targeted Jews in recent days pic.twitter.com/eHhRWOwqFw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

Mob takes over concourse then roams service corridors searching for Jews:

In #Dagestan, a crowd stormed the building of Makhachkala airport in search of Jews from a flight from Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/TaBvakBKIE — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2023

Passengers ordered inside as mob roams tarmac:

Rioters searching for Israelis and Jews have now Broken Onto the Tarmac and Runways at Makhachkala International Airport in Dagestan. pic.twitter.com/zcMybOubRU — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 29, 2023

Storming the tarmac:

Video showing the crowd storming the runway at Makhachkala airport in #Dagestan looking for an incoming flight with “Israelis or Jews”.

This is genuinely terrifying. https://t.co/y9QEP9zaql pic.twitter.com/WiGKG44TwA — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) October 29, 2023

Pilot: Don’t open the doors:

BREAKING: The lynch mob which stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia to search for Jewish passengers is on the tarmac They are looking for a plane from Tel Aviv that is landing. The pilot of this plane tells the passengers “not to open the doors under any circumstances" pic.twitter.com/qHaPknQdaM — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

Checking the plane’s engines for Jews:

The hunt for Jews at the airport in Dagestan continues, to the soundtrack of “Allahu Akbar” screams. They even look into the plane’s engines, maybe someone is hiding there. Pogroms, a proud Russian tradition, now carried out by Muslim mobs running free with zero police presence pic.twitter.com/XaH3z9OvtH — Boaz Arad 博雅 (@aradboaz) October 29, 2023

Interrogating worker on tarmac:

BREAKING: A Lynch mob has stormed the airport in Dagestan, Russia and is now going from plane to plane looking for Jewish passengers. A plane from Tel Aviv was landing. In this video, they interrogate one of the plane technicians, asking him: "tell us where the Jews are" pic.twitter.com/CEHrjrBmez — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 29, 2023

In one of these videos, the mob, while waving a Palestinian flag, attacks an airport police car:

The atmosphere at Makhachkala airport continues to heat up A crowd in #Dagestan has broken through to the roof of the terminal, Russian propagandists report from the scene.#Makhachkala airport is temporarily closed for arrivals and departures. A huge number of law enforcers… pic.twitter.com/6j6SaSDRNW — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 29, 2023

Russian security forces deployed at the airport:

The Russian National Guard and Hundreds of additional Security Forces have now been Deployed to Makhachkala International Airport in Dagestan, in an attempt to gain Control of the Muslim Rioters who have now Flooded into the Airport searching for Israeli Passengers. pic.twitter.com/qiQ5p6MWIO — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 29, 2023

UPDATE: Bizarre (and scary) Russian media report relayed by Financial Times Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon, “Earlier, protesters in search of Jews were reportedly demanding to check passengers’ passports. Airport staff have now apparently told the crowd to pick three leaders to board the planes with a camera to prove to everyone that there are no Israelis there”