Tampa Bay Suspected Mass Shooter Arrested,Identified As Wannabe Rapper Tyrell Phillips

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw has reported 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips has been arrested for allegedly being the man behind the mass shooting that occurred in Tampa, Florida over the weekend.

Phillips allegedly opened fire just after 2:30 a.m. near several bars and clubs holding Halloween festivities in the Ybor City neighborhood.

Police reported a 14-year-old male and a 20-year-old male were killed and 18 more victims suffered injuries with 15 of those victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Phillips is now being charged with second-degree murder and is in custody.

As the shooting was taking place several young adults were live-streaming when shots started to ring out.

Police have arrested a suspect in a Tampa, Florida shooting on Sunday that killed two people and left 16 others injured after a dispute between two people that resulted in “senseless” gunfire, police said. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near a strip of bars and clubs in the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City neighborhood. On Sunday afternoon, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters 22-year-old Tyrell Steven Phillips had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, in connection with the overnight shooting.

Shortly after Phillips was arrested, users on social media quickly pointed out Phillips Facebook page was still up.

On his Facebook page, Phillips can be seen rapping in music videos while waving what appears to be a gun in his hand.

