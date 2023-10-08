Taliban Releases Statement Following the Israel-Hamas War — Urges Islamic Nations and International Community to Act Against Israel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (Taliban) has released an official statement in the wake of the recent Israel-Hamas war. The statement outlines the Taliban’s stance on the issue and calls upon Islamic countries and international organizations to take action against Israel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (MoFA) is the cabinet ministry responsible for managing Afghanistan’s foreign relations. The current acting foreign minister is Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi. Muttaqi is a prominent Afghan politician and a leading member of the Taliban Islamic Movement.

According to the statement, the Ministry has been closely monitoring the events unfolding in the Gaza Strip and has attributed the conflict to “the violation of the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people by the Israeli Zionists and repeated insults and disrespect to the holy places of Muslims.”

The statement goes on to say that the Taliban considers “any type of defense and resistance of the Palestinian people for the freedom of their land and their sanctuaries as their legitimate right.”

The group urges the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the second largest intergovernmental organization in the world after the United Nations, and other influential countries in the region, to intervene in the conflict. The statement explicitly calls for these entities to “prevent the violence of the Israeli occupying forces against the innocent people of Palestine” and to resolve the issue “on the basis of granting the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.”

Read the full statement: (Translated)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has carefully monitored the recent events in the Gaza Strip and considers the occurrence of such events to be the result of the violation of the rights of the oppressed Palestinian people by the Israeli Zionists and repeated insults and disrespect to the holy places of Muslims, and any type of defense and He considers the resistance of the Palestinian people for the freedom of their land and their sanctuaries as their legitimate right. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan declares its support for the legitimate, historical and legal right of the Palestinian people to have an independent state in the historical land of the Palestinians and calls on the Islamic countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the international community and especially the influential countries in the region to prevent the violence of the Israeli occupying forces against the innocent people of Palestine and to solve the Palestinian issue on the basis of granting the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

وزارت امور خارجۀ امارت اسلامی افغانستان حوادث اخیر در نوار غزه را به دقت تحت نظر داشته و بروز چنین حوادث را ناشی از پامال نمودن حق ملت مظلوم فلسطین توسط صهیونيستهای اسرائیلی و توهین و بی احترامی مکرر به اماکن مقدسه مسلمانان دانسته، و هر نوع دفاع و مقاومت مردم فلسطين را برای ازادی pic.twitter.com/qRVDVwjUZH — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Afghanistan (@MoFA_Afg) October 7, 2023

As reported earlier by The Gateway Pundit, the Taliban has reportedly requested free passage across Iran to assist Hamas in Gaza in its war on Israel.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

The Taliban has reportedly asked Iran for passage to Israel to help Hamas continue it’s terror against the Jewish state, according to multiple foreign media reports from October 7. The Taliban has allegedly asked for passage to ‘conquer Jerusalem’ if Iran, Jordan and Iraq are willing to support their troops.

The Taliban was also responsible for arming the Hamas terrorists. Earlier this year, Newsweek reported that the US weapons left in Afghanistan had been smuggled to the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.

The Cradle reported: